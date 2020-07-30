PEABODY — Ratepayers will see some small savings in their electric bills going forward, following another decrease in costs associated with purchasing energy by the city’s light plant.
The Peabody Municipal Light Plant notified customers earlier this month that new Purchase Power & Fuel Cost Adjustment (PP&FCA) rates went into effect for the July to September quarter. PMLP says the typical residential customer’s bill will decrease by 1.5% from $50.47 to $49.70 for a 500-kWh monthly usage.
A commercial customer who uses 2,000 kWh per month will see their bill decrease by 1.6% from $237.99 to $234.20. Industrial customers, meanwhile, will see a slight increase of 0.6%.
This is the second rate decrease this year. Last quarter, PP&FCA rates were reduced for all customers. The light plant says that since Jan. 1, rates for residential customers have decreased 5%, giving a ratepayer with monthly usage of 500 kWh a bill that is below $50. Given the present COVID-19 crisis, PMLP and the Commissioners of the PMLC are very pleased to see lower rates to help ease the financial burden that many of our customers face.
The PP&FCA is adjusted quarterly as the cost of power purchased by PMLP changes, along with some other factors. This is separate from the basic electric usage rate charged to customers.
PMLP is a nonprofit public utility company that serves 26,000 customers in Peabody and South Lynnfield.
– John Castelluccio
