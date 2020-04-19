PEABODY — City Councilor Jon Turco and a fellow parent looking to recognize Peabody Veterans Memorial High School's Class of 2020 will have to go back to the drawing board.
Their idea to hang vertical banners, containing pictures of seniors, on utility poles around the city was rejected by the Peabody Municipal Light Plant and the Lighting Commissioners.
"The management of PMLP and the commissioners...weighed carefully all the factors involved, and arrived at the unfortunate decision that this is not a viable undertaking," according to a statement provided by PMLP Human Resources and Community Relations Director John Maihos.
Like others around the state, Peabody High seniors are unsure if they'll be able to have graduation and other year-end activities due to social distancing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The rejection of the banner plan has disappointed residents, the light plant acknowledged.
PMLP said it had received a request from Turco earlier this month to consider installing the banners on the poles — one for every graduating senior at the school — but while the plant empathizes with those students, it's just not a feasible project at this time.
"We've moved on and we will come up with a new solution," Turco said Friday.
Turco, the former Ward 1 councilor who now serves at-large, said he was contacted by Sally Smith, who also lives in Ward 1, about the idea of hanging banners on light poles. Both their daughters are seniors at Peabody High. He reached out to a company that produces banners to get a cost, as well as a light commissioner about the idea, and Turco learned the light plant could not supply the attachments for the banners.
Turco estimated the cost for both the banner and the attachment would be $120 apiece. The plan was to sell them for $150 each, meaning every five banners would pay for one senior who could not afford a banner.
At least five construction companies offered to provide bucket trucks and eight police officers volunteered to provide details for free, Turco said. But the idea was rejected due to concerns about manpower capabilities.
The statement from PMLP noted that while Turco and Smith "had a wonderful idea," hanging banners on utility poles "is layered with many issues."
For one, the poles are not exclusively owned by PMLP, but are "a co-owned and shared resource that include wires for electric, telephone, cable, fire alarm, fiber-optic cables, as well as equipment like transformers, power supplies, switches and light fixtures, to name a few."
There's also the ever present risk of injury to workers and bystanders when climbing a pole or approaching one in a bucket truck, which is why utility workers don protective gear when they work near high voltage wires.
"As a nonprofit organization that is supported by you, the rate payer, it is our fiduciary responsibility to do so," the statement said. "We could see that even if we weren’t in a pandemic situation, this would be a project that would take months and many hundred personnel-hours to complete. COVID-19 conditions have required PMLP employees to work on alternating teams and with reduced resources. Our current focus includes those jobs which are essential to the operation of the entire system or are emergency events that affect the safety of the general public."
Turco said they were wondering if banners could be hung on the light poles at the Northshore Mall, or on light poles along the long driveway to the high school. Perhaps electronic billboards on the highway could flash seniors' pictures, he said.
