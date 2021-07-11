SALEM — Police arrested two men Saturday night — in the act of defacing public property — who appear to be affiliated with the white supremacist group Patriot Front.
In a press release, Salem police Chief Lucas Miller said the department has responded to and investigated multiple incidents in the last several months of graffiti and vandalism in the downtown and surrounding areas.
These incidents involved the placing of "tags" on public and private property from a group identifying itself as "Patriot Front," which is identified by the Anti-Defamation League as a white supremacist, racist and antisemitic group.
Miller said two 27-year-old men were arrested after they had been caught in the act of tagging a wall near the train station on Bridge Street.
At approximately 9:48 p.m. on Saturday, "Salem police Officer Edgar Green responded to the MBTA train station on Bridge Street. As he pulled into the parking lot, he observed two individuals, masked and wearing hoods, engaged in what he believed to be tagging of public property. When they saw Officer Green stop his patrol car, they attempted to conceal items in a backpack and walk away," the press release stated.
The pair "were detained and found to have fresh paint on their hands and clothing. There was also fresh paint on the wall. Further investigation resulted in the discovery of two cans of spray paint and two stencils.
"The stencils read: 'STRONG FAMILIES MAKE STRONG NATIONS / PATRIOT FRONT.US.' and 'DEFEND AMERICAN LABOR / PATRIOT FRONT.US,'" according to police.
Alex Beilman, 27, of Meriden, Connecticut, and Kyle Morelli, also 27, of Salem, were arrested on charges of vandalism and tagging. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be brought.