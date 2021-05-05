Police chief named to human rights panel despite councilor's objection

BEVERLY — Police Chief John LeLacheur has been reappointed to the Beverly Human Rights Committee despite the objections of a city councilor who raised concerns about an ongoing court case against him.
Councilor Stacy Ames said LeLacheur should not be on the committee until the lawsuit involving an incident in 2017 is resolved. The suit was filed by a woman who said LeLacheur violated her right to privacy and put her and her son in danger by tweeting her name and location at a time when police were searching for a man who allegedly threatened to kill her, her son and her unborn child. A judge ruled last week that the lawsuit can go forward.
Ames said in an interview on Tuesday that LeLacheur should not have been considered for the Human Rights Committee until the lawsuit is resolved.
"I'm not saying that the chief should never be on here," she said. "I'm just saying until this is cleared up. I don't know what happened. I'm not judge or jury. I'm just saying it may not be the appropriate time."
Ames raised her objection to LeLacheur's reappointment at the City Council's April 20 meeting. Councilors agreed to postpone the vote to their next meeting in order to discuss Ames' concerns with the chief and Mayor Mike Cahill, who had asked the City Council to approve the three-year reappointment.
But at Monday night's City Council meeting, council President Paul Guanci said LeLacheur's reappointment had become automatic on May 1 because the council failed to take a vote within 30 days of Cahill's request, as required by city ordinance.
Councilors then voted to "receive and place on file" the reappointment request, with no discussion of Ames' objections.
Guanci said in an interview on Tuesday that he didn't realize that Cahill's letter reappointing LeLacheur had arrived at the City Clerk's office on April 1, starting the 30-day time period when the City Council had to vote. He said that any three councilors could have called for a special meeting to discuss the appointment, or he could have done so himself as council president.
"I'm comfortable with the way it went," Guanci said. "The chief has gone above and beyond over the past year with his work on the Human Rights Committee and his support of social justice and racial equity. He's had numerous meetings with people and he's really tried to focus on how important an issue it is in Beverly."
Ames said on Tuesday she was unaware that LeLacheur's reappointment would become automatic on May 1 and said it was "unfortunate" that the council ended up having no vote or discussion. Ames did not bring up the issue at Monday night's meeting and voted along with the rest of the councilors to receive and place on file.
"I would've certainly been up for a conversation should we have been able to have an impact on the outcome," she said.
Asked about Ames' objection to his reappointment, LeLacheur said, "I'm happy to continue to serve on the committee." He declined to comment further.
Cahill did not return messages for comment.
According to the lawsuit, LeLacheur used the Beverly Police Department's official Twitter account to post updates on a search for the woman's boyfriend on the afternoon of Oct. 18, 2017. The search had led to lockdowns at both Beverly Hospital and Beverly High School and drew a high level of public interest.
One of the chief's tweets, which was subsequently deleted, included an image of a bulletin put out to law enforcement containing the woman's name and the addresses of her home, her child's day care center, and where she was staying under police protection.
In arguing to dismiss the lawsuit, LeLacheur's attorneys suggested that the release of those details was in the public interest because it could have helped apprehend the suspect and warned the community of a dangerous person at large.
The Human Rights Committee was formed in 2015 to "actively seek to enhance equal justice, inclusivity, and human rights for all members of our community," according to the city ordinance establishing the group. The committee consists of 11 members who are appointed by the mayor subject to City Council approval. Among the topics the committee has discussed is the Beverly Police Department's new use-of-force policy.
Human Rights Committee chairperson Caja Johnson could not be reached for comment.
Ames suggested another member of the police department could have been appointed to the committee instead of LeLacheur, such as a member of the department's domestic violence unit.
"The people on the Human Rights Committee need to be the most empathic people in the city," Ames said. "I believe the chief to be empathic, but he just needs to move through this personal matter."
