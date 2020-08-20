BEVERLY — A former Beverly woman has filed suit against Beverly Police Chief John LeLacheur over a Tweet that revealed numerous personal details about her and her children while police were searching for her ex-boyfriend three years ago.
The Oct. 18, 2017 Tweet by LeLacheur included an image of an "officer safety" bulletin during the search for Charles Dixon, who police say had threatened to kill the woman, her child, and their as-yet unborn child.
The bulletin included the woman's full name, address, the location where she was temporarily staying under police protection, her child's name, where he attended daycare and what time he would be picked up.
The bulletin also revealed that Dixon was "a suspect in the death of a former pregnant girlfriend," had a lengthy criminal history that included firearms and assault and battery charges and that he was considered dangerous.
The Tweet was quickly deleted, but according to the lawsuit, filed earlier this week in Salem Superior Court, not before people saw it.
"At the time of the Tweet (LeLacheur) knew or should have known that public dissemination of (her) private, confidential and sensitive information posed a real and serious threat to (her), her son and unborn child," according to the lawsuit. The police chief, the woman said, "had no legitimate reason" to disclose the information, and caused an unreasonable, substantial and serious interference" with her right to privacy.
The suit says the woman, who now lives in Peabody, faced hostility from other parents at her son's school, which led to her having to withdraw him and move.
She also suffered severe anxiety and fear for their safety, which, the suit says, led to her going into premature labor with her second child.
LeLacheur, who was reappointed to a new five-year term as chief in January, declined to comment on the lawsuit Wednesday.
Before it was called off, the search for Dixon triggered lockdowns at Beverly High School and Beverly Hospital.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the woman by Wellesley lawyers Steven Coren and Sean LaPorta.
The Salem News reported on the existence of the Tweet during live coverage of the search, but withheld the personally identifying details. The chief at the time did not respond to questions about whether the woman had to be moved again as a result of the information being released. The search was called off a short time later.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
||||