SALEM — Police say that a double stabbing Sunday night at a "supportive living" facility in Salem was related to domestic violence, and they will not provide further details on the incident.
The stabbing was reported shortly after 7 p.m. at 179 Boston St., the address of a Harborlight permanent supportive housing program.
Police radio chatter on Sunday night indicated that officers were looking for a 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck registered to a Vineyard Haven resident that left the scene.
Capt. Fred Ryan, a spokesman for the department, said on Monday that the incident was related to domestic abuse and that the department would not release any information on it other than that no arrests have been made.
Under a 2014 amendment to the state's public records law, police are now required to withhold names of those arrested on domestic violence and sexual assault charges from the public.
That change was part of a larger piece of legislation intended to destigmatize victims of domestic violence, after advocates cited anecdotal evidence that victims were less likely to report abuse when they knew their abuser's identity, and thus indirectly, their own, would become public.