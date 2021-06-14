SALEM — A Lynn man who was heard threatening to shoot someone during a confrontation is being held without bail for at least the next week after police found a loaded .45 caliber handgun with a high-capacity ammunition clip — neither of which the defendant was licensed to carry or own — in downtown Salem Friday night.
Keyshawn Rogers-Howard, 23, of 16 Ashton Terrace, pleaded not guilty to charges that include possessing and carrying a firearm and ammunition without a license, and possession of a large capacity feeding device, as well as charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, during his arraignment Monday in Salem District Court.
Two plainclothes officers who are part of Salem police's strategic task force were in the downtown shortly before 11 p.m. when they heard screaming, police and a prosecutor said. At the same time, a dispatcher began receiving multiple 911 calls about a fight that was about to break out in the municipal parking lot between Church and Federal streets.
Officers reported hearing Rogers-Howard shouting, "I'll shoot you right now," followed by a vulgarity, the prosecutor said. They believe Rogers-Howard may have been intoxicated at the time.
Police said Rogers-Howard appeared to be moving toward a Dodge Caravan as they approached the scene.
After putting him into custody, police decided to do a "protective sweep" of the Dodge before anyone else could drive it away, and found the handgun, a prosecutor said. She told Judge Jane Prince that Rogers-Howard admitted that the gun and the clip containing 13 rounds of ammunition belonged to him.
Prosecutors filed a motion asking that Rogers-Howard be detained without bail as a danger to the community.
A lawyer representing Rogers-Howard on Monday said his client lives with a long-term girlfriend with whom he has three children and one more on the way, and has been a "stay-at-home dad" to those kids. He asked that Rogers-Howard be released pending that dangerousness hearing next week.
"If we've got probable cause for (detention), no way am I releasing him," Prince told the attorney.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.