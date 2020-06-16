Beverly
Sunday
A caller from Landers Drive reported at 11:51 p.m. that someone had stolen her identity.
Monday
Police received multiple calls regarding fireworks in the area of Park Street at around 12:30 a.m.
Wheels and tires were reported stolen from a car near the intersection of Brimbal Avenue and Otis Road at 7:33 a.m.
Police went to Woodland Avenue at 2:10 p.m. for a report of men fighting.
Police were called about a hole left in the roadway by a public works crew, trapping residents in their homes near the intersection of South Hardy and Fayette streets at 2:16 p.m.
A hit and run crash on Elliott Street near the Danvers town line was reported at 4:02 p.m.
A suspected theft by an employee was reported from the Stop & Shop on Elliott Street at 4:33 p.m.
Geese were struck by a vehicle on McKay Street at 5:05 p.m.
Peabody
Sunday
Vandalism to a vehicle was reported at Envious Eye, 107 Lynn St., at 7:20 p.m.
At 11:45 p.m., vandalism to a mailbox for a vacant house was reported on Lynnfield Street.
Danvers
Sunday
Vandalism to a vehicle — keying — was reported on Locust Street at 7:47 p.m.
Monday
At 1:29 p.m., police responded to a report of kids not wearing masks at Endicott Park, Forest Street.
A wallet was reported stolen from Brentwood Rehab and Healthcare on Liberty Street at 2:47 p.m.
Marblehead
Sunday
At 12:02 p.m., a FedEx truck took down utility lines on Stonybrook Road.
Police were called out to Wyman Road at 8:10 p.m. on a report of a man in a red Mustang "yelling vulgarities" at two girls sitting on a park bench. Police put out a be-on-the-lookout notice for cars matching that description.
At 9:15 p.m., a Washington Street caller reported that she "was outside speaking with mother when her 'neighbor just started videotaping' her without her consent." The caller said she "found this odd and when her boyfriend 'asked what she was doing, she didn't answer him.'" Police discussed a harassment prevention order with the caller.
A Rockaway Avenue caller reported that a neighbor's pool equipment was "making a high-pitched humming noise which has since been turned off while calling party was on the phone." The caller said it's "a daily occurrence," and that she "would just like them to be respectful of the time of night it's running."
Monday
At 2:53 a.m., a Pinecliff Drive caller reported that "her neighbor has a prowler in her yard" who "got into a car of unknown description and left the area." Police caught up with the car and determined it was a food delivery driver. Upon further investigation, the neighbor "verified the food delivery."
Swampscott
Sunday
At 4:07 p.m., vandalism was reported on Lewis Road.
Vandalism to a vehicle was reported on Hampden Street at 6:52 p.m.