Marblehead
Friday
A West Shore Drive woman notified police, at 9 a.m., that she had just gotten a letter indicating that she had filed for unemployment when, in fact, she had not. When she inquired, she was told someone else had used her personal information. The Division of Employment Security (DUA) has noted that the claim is fraudulent.
Police noted, at 10:50 a.m., that the chief has ordered the “No Parking” signs on the neck be taken down at some point during the day.
A Ratlin Road resident called police at 12:25 p.m. to say he had just gotten paperwork from the state DUA regarding his unemployment claim — except he did not file a claim. He said the paperwork was in his name and had the correct address, but the email and cell number are wrong. He told police he had already notified his workplace and the DUA, and he was advised to notify the police.
A West Shore Drive woman notified police, at 2:40 p.m., that someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment in her husband’s name. Police issued same advice as previously.
A party called at 3 p.m. to see if they could come down from New Hampshire and go squid fishing at Commercial Street. The response was not indicated.
A Pleasant Street party notified police, at 3:50 p.m. about a getting a text from “a friend” about a $50,000 World Bank grant which turned out to be a scam attempt. The caller said she corresponded with them for a while until she figured out it was a scam. She said she gave them no money or personal information, but wanted police to be aware of the scam.
A Commercial Street man called at 5:30 p.m. to report that someone had hacked his email account and sent messages asking everyone on his contacts list to send him a $200 Amazon card so he could buy something for his ill niece. The message said that there was a problem with his debit card and he had the money and would be able to pay them back ASAP. He didn’t know he had been hacked until friends started calling him and asking if everything was OK and telling him about the email. He was advised to change all of his account passwords, to contact all his friends and let them know that it was a scam and not to buy the Amazon cards. He was also advised to let them know, if they had bought and sent them, to notify their local police.
Saturday
An Atlantic Avenue woman called police at 9:45 to say she recently moved in to her apartment and wasn’t given a key to the outside lock she was told the door was never locked. So, this morning, she went out to do laundry, and now she is locked out. She said she tried yelling to the other apartment but got no response. Police tried to phone the apartment, but they got no answer either, so the Fire Department was sent to help the woman get back in.
Salem
Saturday
Officers were sent to 15 Palmer St. at 12:30 a.m. for a disturbance.
Police were dispatched, at 12:50 a.m., to the vicinity of 29 Park St., for a suspicious person or motor vehicle. After a brief investigation, they arrested Leonard Rachone Josey, 39, of 562 Main St., Pawtucket, Rhode Island, on a charge of possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute, subsequent offense.
Officers responded to three reports of suspicious persons or motor vehicles between 2:30 and 3:40 a.m., at 116 Lafayette St., 24 Hawthorne Blvd. and 77 Willson St., respectively.
At 24 Hawthorne Blvd., police arrested Jason Peter Panzarino, age 45, of that address, Apt 7., at 3:50 a.m., on a charge of violating a municipal ordinance or bylaw.
The report of a suspicious item brought police to the vicinity of 57 Warren St., at 7:55 a.m.
Police were called to 16 Highland Ave., at 8:50 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were sent to 3 Cabot St., at 9:10 a.m. to look into the report of a fraud or a scam.
Officers were dispatched, at 2 p.m., to 11 Trader’s Way for a larceny.
A motor vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to the intersection of Boston and Hanson streets, at 2:20 p.m.
Police arrested a man on an outstanding warrant, at 2:40 p.m., in the vicinity of 146 Boston St.
At 4:15 p.m., police were sent to the vicinity if 19 Washington Square for a disturbance.
At 5:15 p.m., police were sent to 3 Cressey Ave., for a break-and-entry to a motor vehicle.
A report of gunshots brought officers to the vicinity of Harbor and Prince streets at 7:27 p.m. Police found evidence of shots having been fired, but there were no injuries and no suspects.
Police were called to 18 Boston St., at 11:50 p.m., for a suspicious item.
Sunday
Officers were called to 11 Harrison Ave., at 12:50 a.m., on a noise complaint.
Police went to 26 Charter St., at 5:10 a.m, after someone called about an unwanted guest.
A report of threats being made brought officers to 296 Derby St., at 12:30 p.m.
Police were sent to the intersection of Lafayette and Cedar streets, at 12:40 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were dispatched to 450 Highland Ave., at 2:15 p.m., for a shoplifting
Swampscott
Friday
Police were sent to 616 Humphrey St., at 2:10 a.m., for suspicious activity.
The report of a motor-vehicle accident brought officers to the vicinity of Stop & Shop, 450 Paradise Road, at 11:10 a.m.
Police were sent to 128 Humphrey St., at 12:05 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Police were dispatched to 150 Atlantic Ave., at 5:05 p.m., for a scam or a con.
A report of suspicious activity brought police to 52 Norfolk Ave., at 8:10 p.m.
Saturday
Officers were sent to 38 Rockland St., at 12:35 p.m., and to 23 Bay View Ave., at 12:40 a.m. for two separate investigations.
A report of a suspicious automobile with all its doors open brought officers to Spring Court at 2:55 a.m.
A caller notified police, at 1 p.m., from the vicinity of Alltown, 525 Paradise Road, that he was involved in a road-rage incident with another driver who had left the scene. The caller reported the other driver threw a punch at him but missed, then threw a bag of feces at his vehicle.
Officers were called to the intersection of Greenwood Avenue and Humphrey Street, at 6:20 p.m., for a minor motor-vehicle accident. The parties exchanged papers and went on their ways.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 217 Humphrey St., at 9:50 p.m., for a woman crying and screaming. She was barefoot, wearing a black sweater and white print jeans.
Officers were called to the vicinity of Hadley School, 24 Redington St., at 11:30 p.m., for a group of kids lighting fireworks. They left before police arrived.
Danvers
Friday
An officer was sent to Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 151 Andover St., for a fraudulent attempt to rent a car.
A report of suspicious activity brought police to 17 Danielle Drive, at 9:20 p.m.
The report of a non-domestic dispute brought police to Hardy St., at 11:05 p.m. It was a dispute between neighbors.
Saturday
An officer was sent to Bates Street, at 1:35 a.m., to assist a party whose dog had swallowed a hook.
Police were called to Great Rock Church Thrift Store, 352 Andover St., just before 9 a.m., for a Bobcat — mechanical, not 4-footed — on the property.
Officers were sent to 7 Ledgewood Drive, at 4:25 p.m., for the theft of Amazon packages from the house.
Police were sent to Andover Street where it is crossed by the Rail Trail for youths throwing rocks at vehicles.
Police were called to the vicinity of 152 Water St., at 7:55 p.m., for loud children disturbing the peace.
Sunday
Officers were sent to 12 Rand Circle, at 1:05 a.m., for a group of cars in the lot, disturbing the peace. They were not there when police arrived.
An officer was sent to McDonald’s 135 Andover St., at 10:30 a.m., for disorderly behavior, a male yelling loudly.
Beverly
Friday
Captain Russo was sent out at 4:05 p.m., to conduct citywide restaurant compliance checks.
Three units were sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 5 p.m., to help staff members control an unruly patient.
Two cruisers were dispatched, at 5:40 p.m., to disperse a large group gathered drinking at 100 River St.
An officer and an ambulance were sent to an Arlington Avenue address, at 5:45 p.m., for an elderly woman who had fallen through the deck. She was transported to Beverly Hospital with unknown injuries.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Lothrop and Stone streets, at 6:15 p.m., for a domestic argument in a vehicle.
Reports of a female screaming in the parking lot brought police to 54 Elliott St., at 8 p.m.
Officers were dispatched, at 9:10 p.m. to 126-127 Water St., at 9:10 p.m., for a suspicious person in and out of a boat with a flashlight.
A report of a disturbance between neighbors brought police to 41 Grant St., at 9:40 p.m..
Officers were sent to 23 McKinley Ave., at 11:05 p.m., for a loud house party that was disturbing the neighborhood. The officers were sent back to the same party, moments before midnight, for the same party, still disturbing the neighbors.
Saturday
Police were sent to Route 128 north and Exit 18, at 5:40 a.m., to assist state police with the rollover of a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser. The driver, a 31-year-old Beverly man, fled from the scene, but was located on Fieldstone Lane in Beverly and transported to Beverly Hospital. Police say they will issue him a criminal summons.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched, at 7:15 a.m. to a Story Avenue address for a heroin overdose. Narcan was used to revive the patient.
Police responded to 4 Highland Ave., at 8:45 a.m., for a car that had been entered overnight.
An officer was sent to 21 Longview Drive, at 2:45 p.m. to speak with a person whose car tire was slashed.
An officer was sent to Walgreen’s, 54 Elliott St., at 8:10 p.m., for a customer without a mask who refused to leave.
A 310 Broughton Drive resident called police, at 10:35 p.m., to report a rock had been thrown at a window,
Sunday
Police and an ambulance were called to a Cabot Street address, at 12:40 p.m., for a possible death. The male, who was not breathing, was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Two officers were dispatched, at 2:30 p.m., to the vicinity of 103 Cabot St., for a suspicious male in front of the residence.
An officer was sent to 111 New Balch St., at 2 p.m., for kids playing on a basketball court.
Three cruisers were sent to 20 Blaine Ave., at 2:30 p.m., after a passerby reported a man broke a window and climbed in.
An officer was sent to 8 Northridge Road, at 5:05 p.m., to have a chat with kids trying to cough on pedestrians.