Police group flies new Thin Blue Line flag

BEVERLY — The Beverly Police Relief Association has replaced one version of the controversial Thin Blue Line flag with another at Central Cemetery.
The new flag, which went up Thursday, is a dark blue flag with a light blue line through the middle. It replaced a previous version depicting a black-and-white American flag with a blue line.
The Beverly Police Relief Association did not return messages for comment about the new flag. The association is a private group that supports police officers who need financial assistance due to injury or illness, according to police Chief John LeLacheur, who is not a member.
The use of the Thin Blue Line flag has caused controversy around the country, with supporters saying it honors fallen police officers and others saying it is being used as a counter to the Black Lives Matter movement. An online petition asking for the removal of what it calls the "Blue Lives Matter" flag in Beverly had more than 250 signatures.
The subject came up last week at a meeting of the Beverly Human Rights Committee. Beverly Mayor Mike Cahill told the committee that the flag was located on private property owned by the Beverly Police Relief Association within Central Cemetery, which is a city-owned cemetery.
"There's a lot of deep feeling on several levels here," Cahill said. "There's a belief in some of the police community that the Thin Blue Line flag was appropriated by white supremacists. And there are people like you who see it and feel hurt and see it as something we haven't had in Beverly."
Cahill said he was working with police to "find a different way" of honoring fallen police officers than the Thin Blue Line flag.
LeLacheur told the committee that the meaning of the flag has been "taken" by other groups.
"It's unfortunate," he said. "It's a memorial flag."
LeLacheur said the association had been planning to replace the American flag version of the Thin Blue Line flag because of objections by some, including military veterans, to altering the American flag.
Jason and Kirsten Lydic, who live near the cemetery, told the Human Rights Committee that they did not like the fact that the Thin Blue Line flag is so visible to people as they come into Beverly, on a hill in Central Cemetery at the corner of Hale and Lothrop streets.
"It's hard to justify that as a white person," Jason Lydic said.
Beverly Human Rights Committee chairperson Caja Johnson said she agreed with the Lydics and praised them for their willingness to speak up.
"A lot of people don't have the courage to do that," Johnson said.
A billboard featuring the Thin Blue Line flag remains up in the city, on Cabot Street in the Gloucester Crossing area. The billboard was paid for by a group of retired Beverly police officers.
