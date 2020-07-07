BEVERLY — A flag supporting the Black Lives Matter movement at City Hall was stolen overnight Sunday into Monday, but the act was caught on camera.
Police are investigating the theft of the flag, which was on a flagpole in a small park outside City Hall on Cabot Street. The solid black flag featured the words “Black Lives Matter,” according to Beverly police Officer Mike Boccuzzi, the department’s spokesman. The theft was captured by a nearby city-owned camera.
The flag went up at City Hall following a march in the Garden City in June, according to Beverly Mayor Mike Cahill.
"The intention has been to fly it for a month," Cahill said, "to express our community's support for our African American residents and recognize that there's a long ways for all of us to go in addressing over 400 years of mistreatment and systemic racism."
The flag, Cahill said, was "an important step" in the city's efforts toward that.
"It was disappointing that somebody cut the ropes to the flagpole and the flag was gone," he said. "We're in the process of ordering and trying to get one to replace it, and the police are investigating the incident."
Anyone with information about the theft should call the Beverly police Criminal Investigations desk at 978-921-6046, ext. 10.