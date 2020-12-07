DANVERS — Police are investigating a head-on collision on Route 114 in Danvers Sunday afternoon that sent two drivers to area hospitals.
The crash occurred near a Kelly Jeep and Dodge dealership on the section of road known as Andover Street at 1:30 p.m., officials said.
Danvers fire Capt. Glen Cooney said one driver was taken by ambulance to Salem Hospital and the other by ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital.
A state police accident reconstruction unit was sent to the scene to conduct an investigation at the request of Danvers police, who are still investigating what led up to the crash.
Cooney said state police were at the scene for about 45 minutes.
Danvers police said they could not release any additional details because the crash is still under investigation.
