MARBLEHEAD — Two small animals, a turtle and a rabbit, have been found shot with arrows along a path in town since Monday, police said.
The town's animal control officer was first called to the former railroad right-of-way between the Tower School and the electrical substation on Monday, where a wood turtle was found with an arrow shot into it, Chief Robert Picariello said.
The turtle was still alive and in distress, and was taken to the Turtle Rescue League rehabilitation center in Southborough.
Then on Thursday, animal control was called back to the same area after someone spotted a wounded rabbit with an arrow in it. The rabbit took off before it could be captured. Animal control and police were still looking for the creature on Thursday afternoon.
"Any shooting of an animal in this way is downright mean and very troubling," said Picariello.
The Environmental Police are also now involved in the case.
Police are looking for tips, urging anyone with any information, or anyone who spots the wounded rabbit, to contact them at 781-631-1212.
Under a recent amendment to the law, animal cruelty can now carry up to a seven-year prison term.
Salem Animal Control Officer Don Famico said he received a call earlier this week regarding a turtle that had died in Greenlawn Cemetery, but said there was no indication the turtle had been shot, and at this point doesn't believe the incident is connected.
