PEABODY — A woman turning around at the "jughandle" on Route 1 was shot at multiple times late Thursday night, police said.
The 47-year-old Peabody resident was making a turn at 11:20 p.m. when she heard four loud pops, Peabody police Capt. Dennis Bonaiuto said Friday. She at first believed she'd driven over something in the road, he said.
Then she realized that the left rear window had shattered. After pulling over she found bullet holes in the door, Bonaiuto said.
The woman was badly shaken but not physically injured, he said.
She told police she was not aware of any "road rage" prior to the incident, and said she is not aware of anyone else who would have targeted her specifically.
The roadway was shut down while police examined the scene. They were back out at the scene for a time on Friday, Bonaiuto said. Peabody and state police dogs helped to search for evidence, he said. Police are also looking at surveillance video from businesses in the area.
State police towed the woman's car to their Danvers barracks to be examined for potential evidence.
