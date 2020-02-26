DANVERS — Officials say the death of a woman found in a car just before 5 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Dayton Street and Middleton Road does not appear to involve foul play.
At 4:55 a.m., Danvers police were alerted to the vehicle at the intersection, which is in a remote part of the Hathorne section of town near the Middleton line. Inside, there was a person who appeared to be deceased, said Essex District Attorney spokeswoman Carrie Kimball.
"They were in fact deceased," said Kimball, who described the victim as a 69-year-old woman. Foul play was not suspected, she said.
Following protocol, Danvers police notified the Essex District Attorney's office. Danvers police, the Crime Scene Services Section of the state police and the Essex County State Police Detective Unit are investigating.
