PEABODY — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting which occurred late Sunday morning near 149 Main St., according to Peabody Police.
According to Captain Dennis Bonauito, no one was injured during the incident and there doesn't appear to be any immediate threat in the downtown area.
Peabody Police received a call reporting the shooting at 11:20 a.m., Bonauito said. When officers arrived, they observed a parked car had been shot at.
“There was nobody in the vehicle at the time, but it did sustain damage from projectiles, from bullets,” Bonauito said, adding that the police believe the perpetrators were driving a brown or tan Honda minivan.
Bonauito said police are “following up on leads” which suggest the individuals involved in the shooting may be known to each other, but he emphasized the fact that the incident is still under investigation and not all the facts are known.
The shooting is being investigated by Peabody and State Police, including the State Police Crimes Scene, Ballistics and Canine Units.
