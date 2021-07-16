DANVERS — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday evening on Route 114, according to a statement from the Danvers Police Department.
Police first responded to reports of the crash, which occurred near Kane's Flower World, by the intersection of Route 114 and MacArthur Boulevard, around 7:17 p.m. Thursday.
Police said the cause of the crash, which involved a motorcycle and a car, is under investigation.
The motorcyclist died at the scene, police said. The driver of the car was taken to Beverly Hospital with minor injuries.
Police have not issued any citations.
In addition to Danvers police, Danvers fire and Atlantic Ambulance responded to the crash.
The State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services divisions are assisting Danvers police in the investigation.