SWAMPSCOTT — An Eastern Bank branch was robbed Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The holdup occurred around 1:30 p.m. at the branch on Paradise Road in Vinnin Square.
No injuries were reported. It was not known whether the robber showed a weapon or indicated that he had one. Police did not disclose the amount of money taken.
According to the police log, the suspect was wearing a red hat and white sweatshirt.
According to an alert broadcast to other police departments Tuesday afternoon, the suspect fled in a white car, traveling south toward Lynn. The department's log indicates that it may have been a Toyota Camry.
Police are asking anyone with additional information to call them at 781-595-1111.
