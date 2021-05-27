DANVERS — Police are actively investigating a possible hate crime that occurred at Northshore Unitarian Universalist Church on Wednesday, according to a statement from town officials.
“We do not yet know who did this or why, but the message a symbol like this is intended to send is one of fear and intimidation,” read the statement, signed by Town Manager Steve Bartha, Select Board Chair Gardner Trask, Human Rights and Inclusion Committee Chair Dutrochet Djoko and acting police Chief Phil Tansey. “We reject such acts of cowardice and want to be clear that this type of hateful and discriminatory behavior has no place in Danvers or any community.”
At around 8 p.m., Danvers police received a report from a volunteer that the Locust Street church's Black Lives Matter sign was missing and a rope, “fashioned as what appeared to be a noose,” was hung on the church’s main sign, the statement said.
The statement said the town is taking this incident "very seriously", and urged anyone who has information related to the incident or was in the area on May 26 and witnessed suspicious activity to contact the Danvers Police Department at 978-774-1212.
In the statement, town officials also pointed to a May 20 Select Board meeting during which the board discussed the Welcoming Community Working Group’s set of recommendations in response to last year’s Thin Blue Line flag controversy. The report can be found online at www.danversma.gov.
“The Danvers Select Board, the Human Rights and Inclusion Committee (HRIC), and town employees are committed to building on years of progressive work to ensure that Danvers is a welcoming and inclusive community for all, and we believe that acts like this simply serve to reinforce the urgency of the work ahead of us,” the statement said.
