SALEM — Salem police are investigating three incidents in which gunshots were fired, possibly from a moving car, in one of the city's most congested neighborhoods during the past week.
No one has reported being hit by any of the gunfire, and police have not received any reports of property damage, said Salem police Lt. Stephen Bona, head of the department's criminal investigations division, on Wednesday.
Bona said police are following some leads but at this point have no information to suggest that the gunfire was aimed at a specific target.
"It's just a reckless act," said Bona.
And the timing is also of concern, as more people begin to leave their homes to spend time outside. The fact that no one has reported injuries may be in part due to the number of people still staying indoors due to the pandemic.
The first incident was reported on May 20 around 8:30 p.m. near Shetland Park and the intersection of Leavitt and Pingree streets. Police found 9 mm shell casings in the area and are examining video from the area.
A second incident was reported on May 23 at 7:30 p.m. in the area of Congress and Lynch streets when police received a report of shots fired and found more 9 mm shell casings as well as shells from a .357.
The third incident was reported on May 25 near the intersection of Congress and Dow streets, but no shell casings were found in that area, said Bona.
Police are following up on information in each of the incidents and are also asking that anyone with information contact them at 978-745-9700.
