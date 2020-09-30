SALEM — A house party on Becket Street over the weekend has led to a disorderly house designation from the police and concerns about COVID-19 exposure at Salem State University.
Police were called to 10 Becket St. at 12:02 a.m. Saturday for a party that officers said was attended by as many as 60 people, most of whom weren't wearing face masks to slow the potential spread of COVID-19. It's unclear how many of those people are students at Salem State, but at least two students have been identified at this time, according to authorities.
One person at the party was arrested and subsequently arraigned on Tuesday. A second person, who is a Salem State student, was also arrested late Friday night, but in a separate incident unrelated to the party.
"Since July 4, we've been responding there for minor gatherings, but obviously this weekend, it turned into a very big party," said Salem police Capt. Fred Ryan. "We're in the process of issuing them a disorderly house designation. If we have any follow-up calls, we'll start issuing fines."
The alleged host of the Becket Street party, Curtis High, 21, of 10 Becket St., pleaded not guilty to charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, according to the district attorney's office. High, who is not a student at the school, was released on personal recognizance, with a condition that he not commit any new crimes while the case is pending. He's due back in court on Oct. 28.
Andrew Anthony Escobar, 21, of Shrewsbury, who was arrested after an unrelated incident at Pickman Park in which he allegedly set fire to playground equipment, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of malicious destruction of property, burning property and vandalizing property. He remains free on personal recognizance with an order that he not commit any new crimes and that he stay away from the park while the case is pending. His case is scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 13.
When police first arrived at the house party, they found two men walking up to the property and a third sitting on a curb outside. Music and voices could be "clearly heard from the street," a five-page police report on the incident reads.
Throughout the police response, party guests cleared out in waves of 10 to 20 at a time, the report reads.
"It should be noted that Salem PD and Salem State PD have taken a zero-tolerance approach with parties this school year," the report reads. "Due to COVID and the state of Massachusetts mandate of only 25 persons inside at one time, it should be noted that at most three people had masks on."
This isn't the first time the four-unit apartment building has been visited by police. Officers were called out four times from July 4 to 12 for parties or gatherings in two cases and loud music in the others. Then, from Aug. 21 to Sept. 14, police were called out another five times, though some of the calls were unfounded.
On Sept. 25, police were called out at 12:34 a.m. to answer a loud music complaint, but no music was heard when police arrived. They were then back less than 24 hours later for the large party early Saturday morning. Another call was made reporting a party Saturday night at 9:31 p.m., but police found no signs of a party taking place at the time, according to reports.
It remains unclear how many people attending the party are students at Salem State. The university was able to identify two of its own in the police report, and those students are now subject to disciplinary action from the university, according to Carla Panzella, the university's Dean of Students.
"For everybody else, and specifically those we don't have the names of, our main priority is health and safety, so we just sent out a letter campus-wide to students" asking that they be tested for COVID-19, Panzella said. "We aren't going to ask questions. We just want everyone to get tested."
A person presumed to be the owner of the property didn't return calls requesting comment for this story.
The disorderly house designation doesn't trigger automatic fines, Ryan said. Follow-up calls once the designation is in place, however, begin with warnings and can lead to fines that start at $200 for a first offense, $250 for a second offense and $300 for third offenses.
"Now with Halloween coming up, I think our focus is the crowds obviously," Ryan said, "trying to minimize the risk of spreading coronavirus."
The university, meanwhile, urged students to take advantage of on-campus testing Tuesday and asked anyone who couldn't get tested then to visit the city's free testing at Salem High School, which occurs Monday through Saturday. Free testing is also available through the university's Counseling and Health Services department. Students can book an appointment by calling 978-542-6413.
"If you recently attended an off-campus party in the city of Salem, or any gathering that did not follow the recommended health guidelines, I am asking that you get tested for COVID-19 tomorrow," Panzella's email to students read on Monday. "Your actions could impact the health of other students, faculty, staff — and your family members — so please be responsible and get tested tomorrow to ensure the safety of your community."
||||