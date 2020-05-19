Sunday
Beverly
Police responded at 4:21 p.m. to a second call about loud music at 51 Williams St., then at 5:13 p.m. for a report of a disturbance in the street at the same address.
Police went to Radcliff Road at 11:31 p.m. for a trash fire in the street.
Monday
Police responded at 12:06 a.m. to a "neighborly dispute" on Hilltop Drive.
Police received a report at 10 a.m. of a homeless camp at 224 Elliott St.
Salem
Sunday
Police responded at 6:36 a.m. to an outside fire at 289 Essex St.
There was a report of vandalism/graffiti at 44 Highland Ave. at 10:05 a.m.
Police went to a boat fire at 50 Traders Way at 12:16 p.m.
Marblehead
Sunday
Police received a report of the outside odor of smoke at 10:46 a.m. on Clifton Heights Lane. Pumper-Engine 1 was dispatched for unauthorized burning, which firefighters extinguished.
Starting around 11 a.m., police cruisers and fire trucks went to drive-by birthdays on Pitman Road, Ralph Road, Gerald Road and Ida Road.
A caller at 12:29 p.m. reported there were people constantly walking along her private beach, which she believed were coming from Castle Rock. The caller wanted people to respond to Castle Rock to inform them about not going on her property. She was advised an officer could respond and speak with her, but she did not want that. An officer responded to speak with her.
Another person called to say he texted his neighbor about the people on the beach. He was reminded that below the high tide mark, the beach is public, so people are allowed to enjoy the shoreline. Caller said there were three people on the beach and one dog, and he felt they would contaminate his property. An officer spoke with the caller and they will work on obtaining signs.
At 12:50 p.m., a drive-by birthday was held on Roosevelt Avenue with Ladder 1 and police, followed by one on Cloutmans Lane.
Police received a complaint of a car party taking up the entire street on Mechanic Street at 1:09 p.m. The group was staging for a drive-by party and the group moved along.
A Follett St. resident complained of three or four teens fishing on the rocks that are in his backyard at 1:46 p.m. He asked them to move along nicely, and they refused. The teens were gone by the time police arrived.
A Turner Road resident who did not want to identify herself called at 1:56 p.m. to say there was a bunch of kids digging in the woods and hacking at trees. An officer spoke with some kids and they said they were only clearing debris so they could ride their bikes.
Police made an arrest for an outstanding warrant on Village Street at 2:14 p.m. after a report of a person living under the bridge.
A drive-by birthday was held on Rowland Street at 4:05 p.m.
Police spoke with a group of kids not social distancing and playing baseball on Humphrey Street at 4:23 p.m. Police spoke with those involved.
Police spoke with and moved along six kids playing hockey with no masks on Green Street.
A drive-by birthday was held on on Upland Road.
A resident reported a lost wallet at 7:22 p.m. at a store in Ipswich and now his card was being used to purchase things. The store had already did a report regarding the incident.
Dispatch took a report at 11:09 p.m. of an Audi on Elm Street was vandalized with flour inside the car.
Monday
At 12:18 p.m., police, the Fire Department and an ambulance responded to Elm Street for a report of resident who said her daughter's friend had been shot with a BB gun in the buttocks and has an injury. Police said it could be kids on bikes possibly headed outbound on Atlantic Avenue. This could be a result of an earlier incident of the flouring of the caller's car.
A past assault was reported on Turner Road at 12:33 p.m.
Middleton
Friday
A shed fire was extinguished on River Road at 1:43 p.m.
