Peabody
Wednesday
A Priscilla Lane resident told police, at 8:35 a.m., that a neighbor was on her property placing stakes and he refused to leave, stating that it was his property. An officer spoke with the man, who agreed to stay off the property until the dispute is settled. He said he has hired a surveyor to come and check the property lines.
BMW of Peabody notified police, at 9 a.m., that a loaner vehicle was missing and they needed a police report to activate their GPS on the vehicle. The dealership activated the GPS and will call police back if they are unable to find it.
A Foxwood Circle resident called police, at 11:35 a.m., to report their computer had been hacked, and subsequently damaged, during a computer scam by a party claiming to be from Comcast.
A Kosciusko Street resident notified police at 3:45 p.m., that the tires on his work truck had been slashed. He said multiple other vehicles on the street had the same type of damages. He said he noticed the damages around 1 p.m. today.
An employee of BMW of Peabody notified police, at 2:50 p.m., that a vehicle had been stolen. It was a 2020 gray 330XI, Mass. plate # 376L10. State police recovered the vehicle from 87 Commercial St., Boston, with the keys still in it. The vehicle was towed for storage until BMW picks it up. The thief was not apprehended but is known to the Chelsea Police Department.
A caller from Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, 2 Essex Center Drive, reported people were drinking in the parking garage behind the post office.
Thursday
Police were called to Highliner Foods, 801 Jubilee Drive, for a person hit by a car in the loading dock. The person was transported to Beverly Hospital with unknown injuries.
Salem
Wednesday
The theft of a motor vehicle or of a vehicle license plate brought police to Szetela Lane, at 2:45 p.m.
Officers were called to 56 Federal St., at 3:45 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest. At 5:05 p.m. they were called to 179 Boston St. on the same issue.
Police responded to 81 Highland Ave., Salem Hospital Emergency Room, at 5:15 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
Police were called to 11 Read St., at 6:20 p.m., to speak with a party who said they had been threatened.
Officers were sent to 36 Palmer St., at 11:55 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
Thursday
Police were called to 56 Tremont St., at 12:20 a.m., for a disturbance. 55 minutes later, at 1:15 a.m., they responded to 135 Lafayette St., for another disturbance.
Police were sent to Bridge Street, at 9:50 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without personal injury.
Officers were called to 5 Ward St., at 10 a.m., for a fraud or a scam.
Police stopped a motor vehicle, at 11:20 a.m., in or near the intersection of Washington and New Derby streets on a routine traffic stop. After a brief investigation, they arrested Richard Jose Alonzo, 26, of 12 Bodwell St., Apt. 1, Dorchester. He was charged with failure to stop or yield; unsafe operation of a motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; and a motor vehicle brakes violation.
Police were called to 16 Aborn St., at 11:25 a.m., for a past assault.
Police were dispatched, at 11:25 a.m., to the vicinity of 220 Highland Ave., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Beverly
Wednesday
Police were called to 27 Andover Road, at 6:45 p.m., for a case of fraud and identity theft.
Two officers were dispatched, at 7:30 p.m., to the vicinity of 10 Park St., for homeless people bothering the patrons.
Four units were sent to 46 Neptune St., at 9:55 p.m. for a general disturbance after a homeowner said he wanted everyone out of his house.
Police went to 5 Conant St., at 10:10 p.m., after the resident reported someone was attempting to enter her back door.
Thursday
Officers were sent to 15 Wellman St., at 12:40 p.m., to assist the homeowner with an unwanted guest.
Police were sent to East Street, at 7:50 a.m. to look for a homeless camp. It was located.
Three units were sent to the intersection of East Lothrop and Corning streets, at 10:10 a.m. for an accident involving a police cruiser.
An officer was sent to 191 Cabot St., at 11:20 a.m., for a missing, lost or stolen motor-vehicle plate.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Dolloff Avenue and Thorndike Street, at 11:55 a.m., to speak with a party who had been defrauded in a Craig’s List rental scam.
Police were sent to 11 Grover St., at 12:40 p.m., to speak with a person who had been threatened over the phone.
An officer was sent to 500 Cummings Center, at 1:30 p.m., to speak to people who were fishing on Cummings property.
Police were dispatched, at 2 p.m., to the intersection of Cabot and Pond streets for a hit-and-run motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Officers were sent to 48 Putnam St., at 2:20 p.m. to check on kids possibly damaging the school.
A motor-vehicle accident with property damage, brought three police cruisers, a firetruck and an ambulance, at 4:40 p.m., to Cabot Street, at the Salem Line.
Marblehead
Wednesday
An Ocean Avenue caller notified police, at 10:15 a.m., that his son had left his bike unlocked at the beach and it went missing. The Bike was an older model Schwinn mountain bike, painted silver/gray with red and black.
An Auburndale Road caller notified police, at 10:45 a.m., that his white 2020 Honda Pilot SUV had been egged overnight. The caller said his wife has the car, is taking photos and getting the damage evaluated.
A Washington Street caller told police, at 4:45 p.m, that she could see a person outside the blue house near the forest close to Abbot Hall who she thought was holding a gun and making gun noises. She said fireworks were also going off. She told police it was a group of 3 kids. She said she went out to see what was going on as she could view the area from the back yard of Bassett. She added that she was working at home and the noise the kids were making was disturbing her and the kids were obnoxious. An officer spoke with the father and his two sons who were outside using paintball guns.
Police responded to a Beacon Street address after a caller reported that a man was turning his vehicle around in her driveway and struck her vehicle. She said he was still on scene. The officer reported minor damage to both vehicles.
A caller who wished to remain anonymous reported, at 8:25 p.m., a woman carrying a blue backpack who was unsteady on her feet and bumping into walls. A moment later, the caller said the female was in front of Java, then she was trying to get into the caller’s car. The officer arrived and took the female home and left her in the custody of her mother.
Police reported, at 9 p.m., they had been notified by Massachusetts State Police at Logan Airport, that a pilot making an approach radioed he had been lasered. State police said they had contacted the fusion center and were going to try and get more information, but they asked Salem PD to search the area and see if we can locate anyone playing with a laser. An officer reported at 9:25 p.m., that he saw a green laser briefly about 10 minutes earlier, but it appeared to be coming from Salem, or possibly, the water, but not from Marblehead.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police stopped a vehicle at 8:10 p.m., at the intersection of Water Street and Rainbow Terrace and arrested the driver. Arrested was Edevandro Sostro, 37, of 20 Keys Drive, Peabody. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police were sent the main building at Essex Tech, 565 Maple St., at 8:25 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident in the cow field. Police said two juveniles were horsing around in the field, one driving a truck and one riding a dirt bike, when the truck flipped over. Neither youth was hurt and they were released in the custody of their parents.
Thursday
An officer reported, at 7:50 a.m., from the intersection of Lakeview Avenue and Locust Street, that a boulder was in the road. DPW was notified.
An officer went to 1101 Kirkbride Drive, at 9:40 a.m., for a car that had been keyed,
An officer was sent to the vicinity of the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., at 12:10 p.m., to check out a report that a sign had been hit by a motor vehicle which left the scene without leaving its information.
A two-car motor vehicle accident without personal injury brought officers to the vicinity of Town Hall, 1 Sylvan St., at 12:40 p.m.
Swampscott
Wednesday
Police were sent to 107 Banks Road, at 9:10 a.m. for an unattended death.
A report of a gunshot brought police to the vicinity of Essex and Capen streets, at 2:15 p.m.
||||