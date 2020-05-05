Middleton

Thursday

Police took a report of check fraud at 1:19 p.m. and are investigating. 

Saturday

Police assisted at a scene on Upton Hills Lane at 9:21 p.m. for an ATV on fire. 

Sunday

Police received a report of a fraudulent apartment rental at 11:16 a.m. on Village Road. 

Injuries were reported in an accident on North Main Street near Richardson's just before noon. 

 

Marblehead

Sunday

A caller from Pleasant Street at 11:26 a.m. reported a large hook embedded in the sidewalk that might cause a tripping hazard. The area was marked off with caution tape. 

A jogger called police at 11:55 a.m. to report water gushing into the intersection of Clifton and Atlantic avenues. The source of the water turned out to be a homeowner draining a pool. 

A caller reported a "Hispanic male" riding a modified motorcycle without a helmet near Broughton Road and Humphrey Street at 2:38 p.m. Police found a woman, wearing a blue helmet, on a moped. 

Police moved along a large group playing basketball at the court at West Shore Drive at 4:36 p.m., then spoke to the same group about 20 minutes later on Green Street. Another group was found playing at Village School just before 5 p.m. Police spoke to the school department about taking down the hoops. 

Police moved along two people seen using metal detectors in the cemetery off Pond Street at 6 p.m. 

 

Beverly

Sunday

Police, firefighters and an ambulance went to a crash at the intersection of Hull and Ash streets at 4 p.m. 

Police took a report of a man selling bicycles on Beverly Commons Drive at 4:36 p.m.

Police took a report of children drinking in cars on Opal Avenue at 6:27 p.m.

 

Monday

Police took a report of a slashed tire on Elliott Street at 2:16 a.m.

 

Peabody

Sunday

Police took a report at 3:01 p.m. regarding a Husky wandering the streets near Crane Avenue. 

Police were called to the Dunkin' Donuts at 162 Washington St. at 1:15 p.m. regarding a "belligerent" customer who was asked to wear a mask in the store and began coughing, then left. 

Police assisted at the scene of an accident on Route 1 at Lake Street at 2:04 p.m. after one party was reported to be "aggressive." 

 

Monday

Police broke up a group of about 20 young people playing soccer at Bishop Fenwick High School on Margin Street at 3:01 p.m.

 

