Middleton
Thursday
Police took a report of check fraud at 1:19 p.m. and are investigating.
Saturday
Police assisted at a scene on Upton Hills Lane at 9:21 p.m. for an ATV on fire.
Sunday
Police received a report of a fraudulent apartment rental at 11:16 a.m. on Village Road.
Injuries were reported in an accident on North Main Street near Richardson's just before noon.
Marblehead
Sunday
A caller from Pleasant Street at 11:26 a.m. reported a large hook embedded in the sidewalk that might cause a tripping hazard. The area was marked off with caution tape.
A jogger called police at 11:55 a.m. to report water gushing into the intersection of Clifton and Atlantic avenues. The source of the water turned out to be a homeowner draining a pool.
A caller reported a "Hispanic male" riding a modified motorcycle without a helmet near Broughton Road and Humphrey Street at 2:38 p.m. Police found a woman, wearing a blue helmet, on a moped.
Police moved along a large group playing basketball at the court at West Shore Drive at 4:36 p.m., then spoke to the same group about 20 minutes later on Green Street. Another group was found playing at Village School just before 5 p.m. Police spoke to the school department about taking down the hoops.
Police moved along two people seen using metal detectors in the cemetery off Pond Street at 6 p.m.
Beverly
Sunday
Police, firefighters and an ambulance went to a crash at the intersection of Hull and Ash streets at 4 p.m.
Police took a report of a man selling bicycles on Beverly Commons Drive at 4:36 p.m.
Police took a report of children drinking in cars on Opal Avenue at 6:27 p.m.
Monday
Police took a report of a slashed tire on Elliott Street at 2:16 a.m.
Peabody
Sunday
Police took a report at 3:01 p.m. regarding a Husky wandering the streets near Crane Avenue.
Police were called to the Dunkin' Donuts at 162 Washington St. at 1:15 p.m. regarding a "belligerent" customer who was asked to wear a mask in the store and began coughing, then left.
Police assisted at the scene of an accident on Route 1 at Lake Street at 2:04 p.m. after one party was reported to be "aggressive."
Monday
Police broke up a group of about 20 young people playing soccer at Bishop Fenwick High School on Margin Street at 3:01 p.m.
