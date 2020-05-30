Marblehead
Thursday
Police got a call from a school custodian warning that he was about to cut some wires under a desk, which could set off an alarm, at 8:33 a.m. Sure enough, the department then got a call at 8:37 a.m. from the alarm company. A dispatcher explained the situation.
A resident of Ocean Avenue called police at 11:32 a.m. to report that his wife may be among the victims of a new unemployment fraud scheme in which someone impersonated her to collect benefits.
A caller reported at 2:35 p.m. that she was walking on Pleasant Street with a new can of purple paint from Ace Hardware when she dropped the can, spilling paint onto the driveway between Harris and Pleasant streets. The DPW was sent out to take a look.
A woman called from Pond Street at 2:53 p.m. to report that some model boats she was sailing around on Redds Pond had run aground on some lily pads. She was asking for help retrieving the boats. She was advised to call the town parks department.
A caller from Ocean Avenue reported "tons of camera stuff" stolen at 3:41 p.m.
An Ocean Avenue resident called at 5:55 p.m. after finding a "twist" — the corner of a plastic bag that is commonly cut off and used to package illegal drugs — on her property. The caller dropped it off at the station and asked police to let her know if it did contain drugs.
Swampscott
Thursday
Police took two reports of a fraud or scam at 5:47 p.m.on Charlotte Road and at 5:48 p.m. on Beach Avenue.
Middleton
Saturday
Police took a report of road rage near the intersection of Boston and River streets at 10:52 a.m.
Police took a report about people firing guns at 12:29 p.m. on North Main Street.
An unruly customer was ordered not to return to the Starbucks on North Main Street at 3:08 p.m.
A person called from South Main Street at 5:19 p.m. to complain about not being allowed to eat at Richardson's Ice Cream.
Peabody
Thursday
A Peabody man wanted on a felony larceny warrant by Georgetown police turned himself in at the Peabody police department, accompanied by his attorney, at 3:38 p.m.
A possible case of fraud was reported by a Jordan Road resident at 5:54 p.m.
Police did a well-being check on a dog on Russell Street at 8:21 p.m. after the dog's owner got into an argument with an out-of-state dog rescue group. The dog and owner appeared to be fine.
Police from Peabody and Danvers went to the parking lot outside Burlington Coat Factory on Andover Street shortly after 9 p.m. for a loud group of motorcyclists revving their motors and causing a disturbance.
Friday
A resident of the AHEPA Penelope apartments on Central Street reported a large amount of cash missing from a dresser drawer at 9:10 a.m.
Beverly
Thursday
A Lawrence Street resident reported that someone had applied for unemployment benefits under their name at 6:16 p.m.
Police took a report of someone setting off fireworks in the cemetery near Haskell Street at 9:17 p.m.
Friday
Police assisted a driver at the Kernwood Bridge after a gate hit the driver's windshield at 10:19 a.m.
Police took a report of a larceny by false pretense at the intersection of Cabot and Rantoul streets at 1:37 p.m.
