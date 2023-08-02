Beverly
Monday
Three cruisers were sent to 246 Elliott St., at 4:34 p.m., to assist the CID regarding suspicious activity.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to 88 Herrick St., to check on a person not heard from in six days.
An ambulance was sent to Hill Street at 6:24 p.m., to assist a 13-year-old female having difficulty walking.
Three officers were sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 9:05 p.m., for a party refusing to leave and threatening the staff.
Two cruisers, police, fire and ambulance were sent to 254 Essex St., at 10:31 p.m., to assist a party in the parking lot.
Tuesday
Police responded to a residential lockout at 9:40 a.m., to assist a juvenile in getting into their residence.
Four cruisers responded to Bennett Street, at 10:15 a.m., to assist with an infant having a seizure.
At 11:03 a.m., police were sent to 19 Sherman St., for a break and entry to a motor vehicle.
Two cruisers were sent to the intersection of Bridge Street and Winthrop Avenue, for kids under the Hall-Whitaker Bridge.
Two officers were sent to 71 Dodge St., at 3:03 p.m., to assist a child in a hot car.
Two cruisers responded to 128 south at the Danvers line to assist the Fire Department with a possible car fire.
Two cruisers were sent to 4 Ocean St., at 5:20 p.m. for four homeless individuals in the alleyway of the church.
Salem
Tuesday
Reports of a disturbance brought police to 34 Prince St., at 4:12 a.m.
An officer was called to 140 Derby St., at 9:39 a.m., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
Police were sent to 6 Wisteria St., at 10:10 a.m., to check a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
A road-rage incident brought police to 21 Traders Way, at 10:57 a.m.
Police were sent to 17 Paradise Road, at 11:30 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
An officer was sent to 2 East India Square., at 11:32 a.m., to handle a juvenile issue.
Police were sent to 429 Highland Ave., at 1 p.m., to make a well-being check.
An officer went to 1 Chestnut St., at 3:04 p.m., for an incident of vandalism or graffiti.
Peabody
Tuesday
A Leigh Road, South Hamilton, man, age 36, was summoned to court at 2:02 a.m. to face charges of leaving the scene of a property-damage accident.
Police were called to the intersection of Union and Tremont streets, at 9:54 a.m., for a two-vehicle accident without injury. One of the drivers, a 30-year-old Union Street, Peabody, woman was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to 6 Esquire Circle at 10:32 a.m., after a resident reported their car had been vandalized. The officer reported the catalytic converter appeared to have been stolen.
Police were called to Public Storage, 240 Newbury St., at 11:07 p.m., after an employee called to report overnight damage to the gate. A 37-year-old Sprague Street, Peabody, man was identified and summoned to court for malicious destruction of property in excess of $1,200.
Police were called to Macy’s, in the Northshore Mall, at 11:25 a.m., for a shoplifting. There was a dispute between security and the shoplifter, and the latter was taken to a hospital for treatment before being taken to the police station where he was arrested and charged. Dwight Bucknall, 39, of 20 Harrison Ave., Apt. 11, Salem, was charged with shoplifting, assault and battery, an outstanding Peabody warrant and two other department warrants.
Police were sent to Lowell Crossing Enterprises Group Home, 349 Lowell St., after the staff reported two residents having a physical altercation. The two were separated, both were evaluated by Atlantic and signed refusals. Peace was restored and the two agreed to keep their distance.
A resident of 21 Caller St. came to the station to report a stolen vehicle.
Danvers
Monday
Police were called to the MGH North Shore Outpatient Center, 102 Endicott St., for a male carrying a bat.
An officer was sent to Big Lots,10 Newbury St., at 5:17 p.m., for youths harassing customers.
Police went to 2405 Kirkbride Drive, at 5:25 p.m., after a resident reported their apartment had been broken into and some medications were stolen.
An officer was sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 6:40 p.m., for suspicious activity and a person who was in fear of being kidnapped.
Police were sent to Kohl’s, 50 Independence Way, at 7:30 p.m., for a female shoplifter. She was apprehended and summoned to appear in court.
Police were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 8:50 p.m. for three shoplifters. Two were arrested and charged with unrelated crimes: Yago Martins da Assuncao, 21, of 22 Oakland St., Salem, was charged with possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute; and Kayke de Mello, 18, of 14 Union St., Peabody, who was charged with possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute, and with trespass with a motor vehicle.
Tuesday
Police were sent to Bates Street for fireworks.
Police were sent to Stop & Shop, 301 Newbury St., at 2:03 p.m., for the past shoplifting of more than $100 worth of meat.
An officer went to The Atrium at Veronica Drive for an employee who had stolen from another employee.
Marblehead
Tuesday
Police were called to West Shore Drive, at 6:41 a.m., for a disturbance.
At 6:42 a.m., a general complaint brought police to Stonybrook Road.
Two officers were sent to Widger Road, at 8:47 a.m., in response to a burglar alarm, but no action was required.
An officer was sent to Leicester Road, at 9:15 a.m., to report on a motor vehicle crash.
An officer stopped five vehicles on various moving complaints in the vicinity of the intersection of Elm and Creesy streets, around 4:17 p.m.
The same officer stopped another four vehicles, on Elm Street, between 4:20 and 4:54 p.m. Three were given verbal warnings and one was issued a citation.
Police made four property checks on Atlantic Avenue, Community Road, Lighthouse Lane and Stramski Way, between 9:54 and 10:40 p.m.
A disturbance brought an officer to Mugford Street at 11:22 p.m.