Peabody
Monday
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of Newbury Street at Lake Street, at 12:37 a.m., in response to a report of an individual with no shoes and no pants attempting to cross the highway. State police were notified, and the person was transported to Salem Hospital.
A Warren Street caller complained, at 8:45 a.m., of roosters at 4 Berry St. There was no answer on callback so a voicemail was left advising the woman to report her complaints to The Health Department. Peabody Animal Control does not regulate farm animals.
Holiday Inn — Peabody called police at 9:45 a.m., to report a stolen rental car. The vehicle was entered with the NCIC as stolen. The suspect was identified as a 33-year-old Otis Street, Somerville, man who was summoned to court to face charges of using a motor vehicle without authority and with larceny of a motor vehicle.
A sergeant from the Carroll County, N.H., Sheriff’s Department called police for assistance in contacting the owner of a Mass. vehicle regarding a hit and run accident. The party was not home when the police called.
Police and ambulance were sent to Analogic, 8 Centennial St., at 1:30 p.m., for a person who was injured when a piece of equipment fell. The person was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police were called to the Sunglass Hut at Macy’s in the Northshore Mall, after store personnel reported two women in their 30s stole 8 pairs of sunglasses.
Callers reported, at approximately 8 p.m., dirt bikes operating erratically through traffic. They were last seen heading through Pulaski Street.
Police and an ambulance were sent to E Market, 598 Lowell St., at 10:04 p.m., for an unconscious person bleeding from the mouth. They were transported to Salem Hospital.
Police were called to the Meadow Golf Pro Shop, 80 Granite St., at 11:51 p.m. after they were alerted by the alarm company of an open window and audible alarm. The keyholder was contacted and the CID arrived on scene for photos. The officer will document.
Danvers
Sunday
A motor vehicle accident with possible injury brought police to the intersection of Maple Street and Conifer Hill Drive at 6:10 p.m.
Monday
An ambulance was dispatched to 31 Lafayette St., at 7:37 a.m., for a fall with a head strike. The person was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police were called to Masstex Imaging LLC, E Electronics Ave., #201, at 10:12 a.m., for break and entry to a motor vehicle and the theft of a catalytic converter.
The report of a motor-vehicle accident with injury brought police to the intersection of Trask and Poplar streets at 11:34 a.m.
Police were sent to Recovery Centers of America, 75 Lindall St., at 12:38 p.m., to remove an unruly former patient.
Officers went to Payway Inc., 491 Maple St., at 1:11 p.m., after the company received a ransom email.
A neighbor dispute brought an officer to 3 Beaver Park at 4:49 p.m.
An officer was sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 5:24 p.m., for the theft of $60 cash.
An officer responded, at 7:34 p.m., to 175 Andover St., for a child left in a stroller.
Police went to 64 Holten St., at 9:06 p.m., for an ongoing dispute between the landlord and a tenant.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to Conant Street, at 7:29 a.m., to report on a road rage incident.
At 7:42 a.m., a cruiser was sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, for an unwanted guest camping in the parking lot.
An officer went to the vicinity of 9 Abington Road, at 7:42 a.m., for suspicious activity — a resident was shooting a BB gun at birds.
Police responded to CVS Pharmacy, 139 Endicott St., for a larceny of past beauty products valued at more than $2,000.
Salem
Sunday
Officers stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of Loring Avenue and River Street at 6:21 p.m., for a license check. After speaking with the operator and checking for his license, they arrested Jordan Joseph-Hakeem Roberts, 22, of 195 Pleasant St., Apt. 404, Malden. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and with having an obstructed or nontransparent window.
Police responded to 2 Hathorne Crescent, at 6:35 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Police were sent to 52 Ward St., at 6:46 p.m., to settle a disturbance.
At 7:52 p.m, officers were sent to 227 Highland Ave., to check on a drunken individual.
An officer was sent to 54 Lawrence St., at 8:43 p.m.., to report on a fraud or a scam.
Officers responded, at 9:38 p.m., to 105 Canal St., for the report of an assault in the past.
Monday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, att 2:49 a.m., to end a disturbance.
At 9:11 a.m., officers were called to 54 Margin St., for an assault in the past.
Officers stopped a vehicle at 10:38 a.m. Monday, in the vicinity of 232 Highland Ave., for speeding. After a brief investigation and records check, they arrested Kevin Roberson, 37, of 62 Neponset, Apt. 1, Revere. He was charged with speeding in violation of a special regulation and with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
Police were called to 12 Pope St., at 11:10 a.m. to investigate a larceny.
A police cruiser was involved in a motor-vehicle accident without injuries at 1:06 p.m., at the intersection of Essex Street and Hawthorne Boulevard.
A larceny report brought police to 40 Highland Ave., at 2:15 p.m.
Vandalism or graffiti was reported, at 2:20 p.m., in the vicinity of 24 Kernwood St.
Beverly
Monday
An officer stopped in the vicinity of 44 Enon St., at 4:17 p.m., to check on an elderly male driver.
The report of a residential burglary brought police to 504 Hale St., for a residential burglary.
An officer went to 1 Bancroft Ave., at 6:35 p.m., to speak with an individual about an unemployment benefits scam.
Police were called to Water Street, at 7:50 p.m., for an unresponsive male. He was later ruled to be deceased.
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Sohier and Northridge roads, at 10:22 p.m., to check on the well-being of a young girl.
Tuesday
Three officers went to 490 Rantoul St., at 6:25 a.m., for a disturbance between neighbors.
A hit and run accident with a vehicle into a pole brought two cruisers to the vicinity of 152 Conant St. and the Danvers Line, at 7:08 a.m.
Another bike was reported stolen, this from 463 Cabot St., at 7:43 a.m.
Three officers were sent to 101 Rantoul St., at 8:49 a.m., in an attempt to serve a warrant.
The report of a possible car break brought police to 53 Brimbal Ave., at 9:45 a.m.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 4 McPherson Drive, at 10:37 a.m., to check on a male party following girls around.
An officer spoke with homeless people yelling at each other at noon in the vicinity of the Dane and Butman streets intersection.
An ambulance was sent to Cabot Street, at 12:14 p.m. for a female who cut her foot.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to an Andover Road home at 1:46 p.m., for a child who had swallowed a coin.
An Elliott Street party reported, at 4 p.m., that someone had used their lost credit card.
Middleton
Friday, June 30
An officer went to the Howe Manning School, Central Streett, to take a report of a past incident with a person shooting a BB gun.
Police were called to AG Auto Service on North Main Street for a motor vehicle accident without injury.
Saturday, July 1
An officer responded, at 5:37 p.m., to Ross Lane on an animal complaint.
An officer went to Fuller Pond Village, Meeting House Square at 9:02 p.m. and spoke to a party concerning fireworks complaints.
An officer was sent to the end of Piedmont Street, at 10:28 p.m., for suspicious activity. A vehicle was trespassing in the area and was sent on its way.
An officer was sent to Memorial Hall on South Main Street, at 10:58 p.m. for suspicious activity. It was a group of juveniles who moved along.