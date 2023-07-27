Peabody
Tuesday
An officer was sent to Holden Oil, 91R Lynnfield St., at 6:57 a.m., to assist the company in identifying a customer who did not pay for fuel. The officer was able to identify the vehicle and will attempt to make contact with the owner.
A caller reported, at 10:15 a.m., that his vehicle was egged in the vicinity of the Caribe Restaurant, 80 Walnut St.
Police and an ambulance were sent to 593 Lowell St., at 11:56 a.m., for a two-car accident. The second vehicle was towed, and the female was transported to Salem Hospital.
A 22 Wiseman Drive resident reported, at 3:26 p.m., that a woman she brought here from a different country has been missing for eight days. The woman was entered into the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) log as missing.
Police were sent to 126 Winona St., at 3:40 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment. There were no medical transports.
A McIntire Court resident notified police at 4:20 p.m., that someone had opened a Verizon bill in her name, and she would like to speak to an officer regarding the matter.
Police responded to the Holiday Inn, 1 Newbury St., at 5:06 p.m., to a report about a disgruntled guest who was screaming and causing a scene in the lobby. They left before police arrived.
A Tara Road resident reported at 7:48 p.m. that a neighbor has been speeding up and down the street yelling profanities at him. He said he does not know who the person is other than he lives in the area. He gave the officer a description of the vehicle, and the officer will attempt to ID him and advise him to slow down.
Beverly
Tuesday
Police, fire and ambulance responded to Pleasant St. at 4 p.m., after a person threatened suicide by aspirin.
A three-car accident brought police to the intersection of Cabot and Kittredge streets at 5:09 p.m. There were no injuries.
A detective was sent to the intersection of Rantoul and Pleasant streets at 6:15 p.m., for a sinkhole starting in the roadway.
Police, who were assisting a citizen, tracked a stolen phone to 122 Bridge St., at 7:37 p.m.
At 9:49 p.m., police and an ambulance were sent to an Essex Street location for a woman down outside.
An officer was sent to 55 Ober St., at 11:07 p.m., to disperse a group at Lynch Park.
Wednesday
Police were sent to 32 Windsor Road, at 8:23 a.m. in an attempt to serve a warrant.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Sohier and Reservoir roads, at 11:24 a.m., to check on a vehicle possibly into a guardrail.
An officer was sent to 23 Gage St., at 1 p.m., and served a trespass order in hand.
Two officers were sent to 12 Charles St., at 3:07 p.m. to send an unwanted guest on his way.
An officer and a fire truck were sent to the area of Cabot and Dane streets, at 3:25 p.m., for a possible truck fire.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to the vicinity of Tozer Road, at 4 p.m., for a bicyclist into a motor vehicle. The cyclist began to pull around a truck in order to make a U-turn, and struck the truck’s side. The cyclist was unhurt and neither the bicycle nor the truck were damaged. The cyclist, however, was cited for failing to yield.
Police were called to 41 Elliott Street at 4:05 p.m., after someone tried to kick in the front door.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Ropes and Grant streets, at 5:32 p.m., to check on an elderly man.
Police responded, at 5:42 p.m., to 43 Grant St., for a landlord-tenant dispute. The landlord was screaming at the tenant and an infant.
Swampscott
A woman called police, at 5:43 a.m., to report that someone known to her had knocked on her door about a half-hour earlier and said he had something for her. The caller wanted to make police aware of the situation.
A Bay View Avenue resident called police at 2:43 p.m., to report that freon and other chemicals are leaking through the electrical wiring from the utility pole into the house. The call was transferred to the Fire Department.
A caller notified police, at 2:50 p.m., from the Chipotle Mexican Grill, that someone stole his bike last night and today he saw the suspect, a skinny 5’6” male walking away, toward the CVS in Vinnin Square. He said the suspect was wearing a tan shirt and black shorts and a black fanny pack.
Middleton
Monday, July 17
Police were notified at 8 a.m., that a vehicle had struck a mailbox on Liberty Street, but it could not be found.
An ambulance was called to Angelica’s Restaurant, at 11:13 a.m., for a person who had lost consciousness and was unresponsive. They were transported to an area hospital.
Tuesday, July 18
Police responded, at 10:31 to the vicinity of Santander Bank, S. Main Street, for a motor vehicle accident without injury. They summoned the 35-year-old North Andover driver to court on charges of marked lanes violation, following too closely and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Wednesday, July 19
Police stopped a driver, at 6:28 a.m. at the intersection of North Main Street and James Coffin Way for violating the law prohibiting the use of a hand-held electronic device while operating a motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to the DoubleTree Hotel on Village Road, at 12:28 p.m., to take a report on the theft of tools taken from contractors renovating the hotel.
An officer was sent to a Maple Street address, at 10:52 p.m., after a resident called to report an unknown party had entered the home.
Thursday, July 20
An officer spoke with a person at 9:09 a.m., regarding harassing texts and phone calls they had been receiving.
Police were called at 2:08 p.m. to correct a flag that was hanging upside-down on Maple Street.
Friday, July 21
A person experiencing an emotional or psychological episode was transferred to Beverly Hospital from the Middleton Congregational Church, Maple Street, at 12:18 a.m.
Saturday, July 22
An officer went to Essex Street, at 3:24 p.m. to report on a past dispute between neighbors.
A vehicle was stopped at 7:04 p.m. on Maple Street and cited for using a hand-held electronic device while operating a motor vehicle.
At 11:26 p.m., an officer was sent to Ross Lane to investigate a breaking and entering.
Sunday, July 23
An officer spoke with an East Street resident at 4:10 p.m., regarding ongoing harassing calls and texts.
An officer was sent to Liberty Street at 8:44 p.m., to investigate a report of fireworks in the area, but nothing was found.
Marblehead
Tuesday
Police made midnight property checks, between 12:23 and 1:35 a.m., of properties on West Shore Drive, Ocean Avenue, Pleasant Street, Stramski Way and Village Street.
An officer was sent to Lynn Shore Drive at 6:22 a.m., on a general complaint.
An officer responded to Chestnut Street, at 3:09 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash.
Two officers were sent to Pleasant Street at 4:07 p.m. to check out a burglar alarm, but no action was required.
The report of suspicious activity brought police to Gerry Street., at 6 p.m. to investigate suspicious activity.
Police were sent to Pond Street, at 6:30 p.m. to take a report on a motor-vehicle crash.