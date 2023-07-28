Peabody
Wednesday
Police were called to Leather City Commons, 77 Lowell St., at 1:46 a.m., for a male passed out in the park. He was given a single dose of Narcan and transported to Salem Hospital.
A driver reported, at 5:44 p.m., that he inadvertently drove off and left his hat, containing his wallet, cell phone and keys on the hood of his car. He recovered his hat and phone in the area of Washington and Allen streets, but could not find his wallet or car keys. The wallet was a worn leather half-fold wallet containing his license, a credit card, some cash and a set of keys containing two Nissan fobs and several other keys.
Police were sent to the intersection of Summit Street and Anthony Road, at 7:10 p.m., for a vehicle that hit a stop sign. There were no injuries or airbag deployment. The vehicle was towed.
An officer reported, at 8:06 p.m., that he was flagged down by a person who reported his dark-burgundy colored bicycle was stolen within the last 5 minutes at the D&R Market, 54 Foster St. An officer checked the area but did not find the bike.
An officer was sent to 3 Holden St. at 9:39 p.m. to speak with a woman who reported seeing something in the sky that she found concerning. The officer met with the woman and, after observing the sky, was able to confirm it was the moon.
Salem
Tuesday
The report of a larceny brought police to 126 North St., at 5:52 a.m.
An officer was sent to 19 Congress St., at 11:18 a.m. for the theft of a motor vehicle or of a motor vehicle license plate.
The presence of an undesirable or an unwanted guest brought police to 56 Margin St., at 1:28 p.m.
A report of a larceny brought police to 29 Trader’s Way at 2:58 p.m.
Police were called to 450 Highland Road, at 5:12 p.m., for a shoplifting.
An officer was sent to 17 Aurora Lane, at 7:43 p.m., to look into a report of threats.
Police went to 19 Nichols St., at 9:55 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Wednesday
Officers were called to 197 Fort Ave., at 6:04 a.m. for a past break and entry.
Police responded, at 8:14 a.m., to 10 First St., to investigate a larceny.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 232 Highland Ave., at 8:46 a.m., for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian or a bike.
At 9:37 a.m. police responded to 14 Hathorne St., for a larceny.
At 9:43 a.m., police went to 211 Washington St., to make a well-being check.
At 10 a.m., police transported Richard A. McMullen, 26, of 271 Jefferson Ave., Apt.2C, to Lawrence District Court where he was charged with possession of a Class A drug, subsequent offense; possession of a Class B Drug, subsequent offense; and for violation of the city knife ordinance.
Police were sent to 26 Upham St., at 12:50 p.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
An officer was sent to 288 Derby St., at 1:34 p.m., to report on an incident of vandalism or graffiti.
Police were sent to 24 Webb St., at 4:34 p.m., to report on a past assault.
Reports of a dispute brought officers to 10 Mason St., at 6:02 p.m.
At 6:25 p.m., police responded to 300 Canal St., for a larceny.
Police stopped a vehicle at 7:01 p.m., on North Street after a motor-vehicle pursuit. They arrested Aldo Gonzalez, 21, of 8 Raymond Ave., Apt. 8, Salem. He was charged with a marked lanes violation; speeding; operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; and failing to stop for police.
Police responded, at 7:11 p.m., to the vicinity of 70 Fort Ave., for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian and/or a bike.
At 8:30 p.m., officers were sent to 90 North St., to investigate a motor vehicle hit and run.
Beverly
Wednesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Hale and Corning streets at 9:30 p.m., for a report of someone in a car throwing beer cans at pedestrians.
Thursday
Police begin their late night rounds with a 12:15 a.m. check of LP Henderson Road to the dead end.
Officers were sent to Herrick Street, at 12:45 p.m. to end a fight between a boyfriend and girlfriend.
Two officers were sent to 42 Hillcrest Road at 2:40 a.m. to look for a thief who had been caught in the act while breaking into a vehicle and fled toward Obear Street.
Police were sent to the intersection of Budleigh Avenue and Laurel Street, at 6:44 a.m. for a vehicle into a pole.
Police went to 43 Water St., at 9:38 a.m. to report on a phone stolen from a business office.
Police were sent to 199 Essex St., at 11:03 a.m., to assist Beverly fire with a residential lockout.
Marblehead
Wednesday
Three officers were sent to Orchard Street, at 9:58 a.m., for a burglar alarm.
A detective was sent to Tucker Street, at 2:46 p.m. on a general complaint.
An officer was sent to Atlantic Avenue, at 3:50 p.m., to speak with a person regarding annoying calls they were receiving.
Two officers, two fire trucks and an ambulance were sent to the intersection of Glendale Road and Humphrey Street, at 6:06 p.m. for a single vehicle crash. One vehicle was towed, but no injuries were indicated.
An officer was sent to a Central Street address, on a report of a larceny, forgery or fraud.
The motorcycle officer was dispatched, at 9:30 p.m., to Stramski Way, at 9:30 p.m., for a report of suspicious activity.
Danvers
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 8 Cottage Ave., at 4:05 p.m., to check the well-being of a person who had not shown up for work. The person was not at home and a search turned up nothing.
Police were sent to Best Buy, 230 Independence Way at 4:20 p.m. for the shoplifting of a Dyson vacuum cleaner priced at $950.
An officer was called to BJ’s Wholesale Club, 6 Hutchinson Drive, for an employee theft.
Thursday
Police were sent to the intersection of Conant and Burley Streets, at 8:21 a.m., for a two-car accident with possible injury.
An ambulance was sent to Costco Wholesale, 11 Newbury St., for a 79-year-old female who had fallen and was in pain.
The report of an assault and battery brought police to Weight Watchers, 138 Endicott St., at 10:01 a.m., to report on an assault and battery.
Police were called to Kohl’s, 50 Independence Way, at 11:37 a.m., for four shoplifting suspects apprehended, and three were arrested and charged: They are Jeisson Forero Patino, 34, of 4339 292nd St., Flushing N.Y.; Cristian Rodriguez Rocha, 1323 121st St., College Point, Queens, N.Y.; and Yeimmy Garzon Escobar, 39, of 139 Archer Ave., Queens, N.Y.. Each was individually charged with larceny over $1,200.
A 120 Ash St. resident notified police, at 12:28 p.m., that a license plate had been stolen.