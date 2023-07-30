In news taken from the logs on North Shore police departments:
Peabody
Thursday
A caller from 32 Avalon Drive reported seeing an unknown person wearing a striped outfit and a monster mask at about 12:45 a.m., on his Ring doorbell camera. Police will check the area. They guessed it might have been a juvenile trying to be seen on camera.
Officers were sent to 242 Washington St., at 6:53 a.m. for a motor vehicle into a fence. A 22-year-old Foster Street, Peabody, woman, was summonsed to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and her vehicle was towed.
An officer was called to 33 Tracey St., at 8:09 a.m., for an unknown person sleeping in the basement The owner was on scene and could not ID the person. The person left after being directed not to return.
An ambulance was sent to Puritan Lawn Cemetery, 185 Lake St., at 1:37 p.m., for a male who may have had a stroke. He was in a silver Tucson with hazard lights on at the cemetery entrance. He was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police stopped a vehicle at 3:24 p.m., in the area of Walgreens, 35 Main St., and summoned the driver, a 45-year-old Peabody woman, to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop or yield, and for a crosswalk violation.
Police and an ambulance were sent to the Turning Point group home, 3 Braxton Road, at 5:55 p.m., after a caller reported he had been assaulted by another resident. The caller was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police were sent to Ulta Beauty, 210 Andover St., after store personnel reported a hysterical customer. The dispatcher could hear her screaming in the background. It was a dispute over the refund policy. The officer stood by until she left.
Police and an ambulance were sent to the intersection of Washington Street and Allen’s Lane, at 7:56 p.m., for a person who fell off a bicycle. The cyclist was transported to Lahey North and the officer followed.
Police responded to 111 Foster St., at 8:10 p.m. to assist a man who reported he may have been scammed for $5,000 while trying to buy a vehicle.
A Willis Road caller told police, at 8:40 p.m., that three juveniles on bikes were throwing rocks or eggs at her house. The officer reported that they were “goldfish” that were thrown at the house. There was no damage, and the kids could not be found.
An Avalon Drive resident reported getting suspicious phone calls at 2 and 4 a.m. and at 1 p.m. about “owing drug money.” He was concerned because the unknown caller referred to him by name and there was a masked individual on the property in the early morning hours. The officer reports the calls were spam.
Friday
An officer went to a Batchelder Avenue address, at 8:44 a.m., after a woman reported a ball had landed in her yard. The dispute was settled and the ball returned to its owner.
Police were sent to Health Care Resource Center, 172 Newbury St., at 9:15 a.m. after a caller reported a blonde female in her mid 20s was threatening staff members. The person left and is no longer welcome at the facility. The officer will document.
Police were sent to Marrs Park, Home Street, at 11:05 p.m., in an attempt to serve a warrant. Police located and arrested Timothy Gilbert, 25, of 190 Hillside Circle, Mansfield, Ohio, and transported him directly to court where he was charged on a Peabody warrant.
Police responded to 23 Avalon Drive, at 11:16, after a caller reported finding a suspicious item in the truck of her vehicle. The woman was assisted back to her residence. Units checked the suspicious item — it was the car battery.
A caller reported at 3:20 p.m., from the vicinity of Crystal Lake on Lowell Street, injured geese in the lake. Officers checked the geese but found only plastic/fake geese.
Police were sent to a Parson’s Street address, at 5:06 p.m., to check the resident at the request of his girlfriend, who said she hadn’t heard from him for several days. Police said he was not at home when they checked. They spoke with his wife and father at the residence and they did not have concerns, stating he was in Lowell.
Police were sent to the Sunglass Hut at the Northshore Mall, at 7:20 p.m., on a report of shoplifting. A black male and a Hispanic female suspects could not be found. The event took place approximately 20 minutes prior to the call.
A Salem caller notified Peabody police she is receiving suicidal messages from her stepfather who stated he was tired of being alone and was going to be with his parents — who are buried at Cedar Grove Cemetery — followed by a goodbye. He said he has access to a firearm, although none were registered to him, and he had an expired license to carry. Police checked the cemetery but all was in order. His vehicle was not at the address. Salem police were notified of the case.
Salem
Thursday
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 37 Clark St., at 8:42 a.m.
An officer was called to 10 Mason St., at 10:21 a.m., to speak with a person who reported being harassed.
At 10:50 a.m., an officer was sent to 10 Lions Lane to report on another fraud or scam.
Police and ambulance were sent to the vicinity of 172 Lafayette St., at 1:20 p.m., for a motor vehicle crash with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
An officer went to 7 Summer St., at 2:05 p.m., to send a panhandler on his way.
The report of a past assault brought police to 32 Clifton Ave., at 4:04 p.m.
Police went to North Street, at 4:53 p.m., for another motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
A juvenile was reported missing, at 7:03 p.m., from the Plummer Home for Boys, 37 Winter Island Road.
Police were sent to 19 Beach Ave. at 5:26 and, 5 minutes later, to 252 Bridge St. at 5:31 p.m. to end two separate disturbances.
Police were involved, at 5:40 p.m., in a motor vehicle pursuit in the area of 450 Highland Avenue. No arrest was indicated.
An officer was sent to 2 High Street Court at 6:14 p.m. for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police were called to 1338 Canal St., at 7:04 p.m., to end a dispute.
An officer went to 426 Essex St., at 8:41 p.m., for shoplifting.
Friday
Officers were sent to Restaurant Row and Memorial Drive, at 12:01 a.m., on a noise complaint.
A complaint of harassment brought an officer to 33 Franklin St., at 1:33 a.m.
Police responded, at 1:33 a.m., to the vicinity of Bridge and Washington streets, at 2:46 a.m. for a motor vehicle pursuit. No arrest was indicated.
An officer was sent to North St., at 9:10 a.m., to settle a dispute.
Another dispute brought police to 252 Bridge St., at 12:14 p.m.
Police arrested Christopher Rafael Alvarez, 34, of 112 Southampton St., Boston, and charged him with indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older.
Reports of a dispute brought police to 144 Bridge St., at 2:06 p.m. After a brief investigation, they arrested Jessika O’Reilly, 35, of 293 Lafayette St., Apt. 7, Salem, and charged her on an outstanding warrant.
At 2:37 p.m., police responded to 450 Highland Ave., for an animal control report. After a brief investigation, they arrested John Alfred Deveau, 43, of the streets, Lynn, and charged him with possession of a Class B drug and on an outstanding warrant.
Police were sent to 217 Essex St., at 2: 52 p.m., to end a disturbance.
The report of an undesirable or an unwanted guest brought police to 12 Boardman St., at 3:11 p.m.
An officer went to 2 Traders Way, at 4:22 p.m. for a juvenile issue.
The report of a larceny brought police to 16 Grafton St., at 7:01 p.m.
Police were dispatched to 29 New Derby St., at 8:54 p.m., for an assault in progress.
Beverly
Thursday
An officer was sent to 43 Grant St., at 5:43 p.m., to prevent a breach of peace, while a person retrieved their possessions.
Police and an ambulance were sent to 224 Elliott St., at 8:20 p.m., to assist a female who appeared to be strung out and jumped into another person’s car.
The sergeant and four patrolmen responded to Sohier Road, at 9:34 p.m., for a fight in the parking lot. It was a domestic verbal argument and no one was arrested.
Friday
Police were called to Walgreens, 54 Elliott St., Beverly, at 2 a.m. for kids on bikes creating a disturbance.
The report of three missing bicycles brought police to 88 Northridge Road, at 10:08 a.m.
A motor vehicle accident with property damage brought police to the intersection of Dodge and Conant streets, at 1:36 p.m.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to Brimbal Avenue and the Route 128 south onramp at 2:48 p.m., for a motor vehicle crash with property damage.
An officer was sent to 75 Brimbal Ave., at 5:40 to investigate possible past thefts.
At 6:02 p.m., police were called to 246 Elliott Ave., for a money fraud at a bitcoin ATM
The sergeant and five patrolmen were sent to the intersection of Dodge Street and the Access Road, at 10:27 p.m.
Saturday
Two officers were sent to 1 Westerly Road, at 9 a.m. for a stolen car.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to Enon Street, at 10:40 a.m., for a male asking for help with an unknown medical issue.
A Beckford Street resident called police, at 12:53 p.m., to report credit card was stolen.
Two officers were called to Bartlett Street, at 3:10 p.m., to help a woman who said she needed assistance with her intoxicated son.
Three officers responded to Elliott Street, at 3:21 p.m., to assist a female who was being bothered by a group of juveniles.
Sunday
The sergeant and four patrolmen went to Manor Road, at 12:40 a.m., for a motor vehicle running in the back lot.
Two patrolmen were sent to the intersection of Elliott and Beckford streets, at 1:56 a.m., for a female on the ground.
At 3:21 a.m., an officer was sent to 1 Yankee Division Highway, for a suspicious person walking around the rest stop.
A 30 Folger Ave. resident called police, at 10:46 a.m., to report past vandalism or malicious past damage to a motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to 10 Conant St., at 12:15 p.m., to have a talk with youths throwing things at another person.
The sergeant and three patrolmen were sent to the vicinity of 75 Brimbal Ave. at 12:50 p.m., for the report of a tent or squatter in the woods.
An officer was called to 426 Cabot St., at 4:11 p.m., to mediate an issue of a foul ball hitting a car.