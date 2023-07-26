Peabody
Sunday
Police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of 75 Russell St., at 5:56 p.m., and summoned the operator, a 62-year-old Lynnfield woman to court on multiple charges: operating a motor vehicle on a suspended registration; operating an uninsured motor vehicle; a miscellaneous motor vehicle equipment violation; operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker; and speeding in violation of a special regulation. Her vehicle was towed.
A tree was reported to be down with the wires hanging at 10:17 p.m., in the vicinity of 64 Aberdeen Ave. The Fire Department contacted Comcast.
A woman reported, at 11:41 p.m., from North Shore Mobile Villa, 161 Newbury St., that her gas stove would not light, and she smelled gas. The Fire Department responded; police were not needed.
Monday
A Rockdale Avenue resident came into the station at 11:04 p.m. with concerns about a neighbor growing marijuana plants in her back yard. An officer spoke with the homeowner and explained the rules and regulations governing home-grown marijuana, and the owner agreed to make appropriate adjustments.
An officer was called to 6 Wentworth Road, at 1:16 p.m., after a resident reported that neighborhood kids keep jumping into her pool. The officer spoke with the mother and the juvenile at 10 Stone Drive, and he will no longer jump in the pool.
A person reported their vehicle was broken into while parked at Salem Country Club and to investigate a possibly related credit card fraud.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Holiday Inn, 1 Newbury St., at 5:02 p.m., for an unconscious person on the bench out front. When they arrived, he was conscious and sitting upright, but lost consciousness again. The party, who identified himself only as “Billy,” was less than cooperative. He was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police were sent to 15 Beacon St., at 6:50 p.m. to assist the homeowner. A 32-year-old Hanover St., Lynn, woman was summoned to court to face a charge of malicious destruction of property under $1,200.
Several girls called police, at 7:05 p.m., to report they were followed by two males. The officer was off with the vehicle on Barry Street. They told police one of the girls had sworn at them, and they stopped and swore back. The parties were all sent on their way.
Beverly
Sunday
Police and ambulance responded at 8:28 p.m., to Rantoul Street, for a man down.
Police went and an ambulance were sent to 588 Cabot St., at 9:24 p.m., for suspicious motor vehicle activity: An elderly woman was getting out of a car.
Monday
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to Sohier Road, at 1:09 a.m., for a medical/mental health issue after a woman cut her arm.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 6:44 a.m., to assist an elderly woman after she took a fall.
Police were called to 393 Cabot St., at 8:28 a.m., after a road-rage incident spilled over into a store at 393 Cabot St.
An officer was sent to Farm’s Full-Service gas station and auto repairs, 31 West St., at 8:42 a.m., after the repair shop reported lost inspection stickers.
An officer was sent to 21 Thorndike St., at 9:45 a.m. to report on a credit card fraud.
An officer and an ambulance were sent to Railroad Avenue, at 11:18 a.m. after a Postal Service carrier requested an ambulance.
There was a report of a motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident with property damage, at 2:11 p.m., at the intersection of Rantoul and Broadway.
An officer was sent to 504 Hale St., at 2:42 p.m., for a hooded person dropping off items.
Two cruisers responded to McDonald’s, 230 Elliott St., at 3 p.m., for a group of kids causing a scene.
An officer was sent to 97 River St., at 5:14 p.m., for suspicious activity — someone was loading a tub into a vehicle.
Police were sent to Commons Drive at 9:26 p.m., for a neighbor yelling at son.
Tuesday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the vicinity of School and River streets, at 12:24 P.M., for a female attempting to jump off the Beverly-Salem Bridge.
Two sergeants and three patrolmen responded to 175 Elliott St., for a disturbance in front of the station.
The chief, an ambulance and two patrolmen were sent to the intersection of Dane and Essex streets, at 11:30 a.m., to check on the well-being of a female in the roadway.
Police were sent to the intersection of Church and Cabot streets, at 2 p.m., to check on an unattended 3-year-old.
A two-vehicle accident brought police, fire and an ambulance to the intersection of River and Margin streets, at 3:03 p.m. There was no report at this time.
Danvers
Monday
Police were called to SOFI Danvers, at 6:34 p.m., for a dispute with a tow driver.
An officer was sent to 3 Crestline Circle, at 9:18 p.m., for kids harassing the neighbors. Police searched for the kids unsuccessfully.
Tuesday
A cruiser was sent to Savers Value Village, 139 Endicott St., at 12:59 a.m., for a suspicious motor vehicle with a trailer.
An officer was sent to the Comfort Inn, 102 Newbury St., at 8:33 a.m., for an unwanted male guest who was trying to start a fight.
An officer was called to Quest Diagnostics, 180 Endicott St., at 11:40 a.m., for an unwanted male guest who was throwing things.
Police were sent to the pool area at 1000 Kirkbride Drive, at 12:31 p.m., for an intoxicated person. They were placed into protective custody.
An officer responded to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 2:58 p.m., for two shoplifters.
Salem
Monday
Police were sent to 29 Highland Ave., at 4:06 p.m., to make a well-being check
Officers responded, at 4:43 p.m., to the vicinity of Market Basket, 227 Highland Ave., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
A report of fraud or a scam brought an officer to 12 Hazel Terrace at 6:13 p.m.
An officer was called to Bridge Street at 6:28 p.m. on a juvenile issue.
The report of another fraud or scam brought police to 16 Weatherly Drive, at 7:30 p.m.
Officers went to the intersection of Restaurant Row and Memorial Drive, at 9:17 p.m.
Reports of a disturbance brought police to 152 Bridge St., at 9:53 p.m.
Tuesday
Police responded to 126 North St., at 5:52 a.m., to investigate a larceny.
The report of a trespassing brought police to 193 Derby St., at 10 a.m.
The theft of a motor vehicle or of a motor vehicle license plate brought an officer to 19 Congress St., at 11:18 a.m.
A larceny report brought police to 29 Traders Way, at 2:58 p.m.
Police made five motor-vehicle traffic stops between 4:32 and 4:55 p.m. They were in the vicinity of 110 Jefferson; the intersection of Highland Avenue and Proctor Street; 84 Highland Ave.; 95 Margin St.; the intersection of Canal and Cypress streets; and the intersection of Highland Ave. and Powder House Lane.