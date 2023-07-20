Peabody
Tuesday
Police were sent to Pine Grove, 261 Newbury St., Apt. 19, at 2:47 a.m., after hearing a resident report hearing a chainsaw and alarms. The Fire Department called and notified police that a tree was down at the entrance of #261 and the DPW was attempting to remove it. The resident was notified of what was going on.
At 8:54 a.m., a staff member of the Lakeside School, 628 Lowell St. reported that a juvenile male, 15, had just fled from the school property. A police K9 was sent to the area to help search and the youth’s description was given to the Massachusetts State Police. A BOLO was sent out over the North District. State police also put up a drone, and the youth was finally spotted by the water line at the Ipswich River in Danvers. The youth was checked by Atlantic ambulance and refused further treatment. He was then arrested and charged with escaping from the DYS (Department of Youth Services) and on an outstanding warrant from the DYS.
A Tsitsinos Drive woman came into the station, at 10:45 a.m., to report that 4 fraudulent online charges had been made to her Visa account. The officer said there were no suspects.
A Lynnfield Street caller reported, at 12:19 p.m., that her husband has been down on the ground for a couple of hours and she cannot get him up. He was transported to Salem Hospital.
A resident of 30 Lowell St. called to speak with an officer in order to report being harassed. The officer spoke with the caller, then with the other party ,and asked her to cease contact. The reporting party was advised of her rights to a harassment order.
Police were notified, at 11:06 p.m., of a possible water main break in the vicinity of 586 Lowell St. and Carpenter St. DPW was notified. Ten minutes later, at 11:15 p.m., a water main break was reported and residents in the surrounding area were without water. DPW was notified again.
Salem
Monday
Police were sent to 54 Margin St., at 9:11 a.m., where they arrested Joshua A Plummer, 4 Linden St., Apt. 3, Salem, on an outstanding warrant relating to a past assault.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Horton Street, at 9:50 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injury.
A 12 Pope St. caller notified police, at 11:10 a.m., of a larceny.
Officers were sent to 40 Highland Ave., at 2:15 p.m., for a report of larceny.
An officer was sent to 252 Bridge St., at 7:12 p.m., to check out a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police received a larceny report, at 7:34 p.m., from 341 Lafayette St.
Reports of a fight brought police to 20 Palmer St., at 9:23 p.m.
Police were called to 10 First St., at 10:19 p.m., for a larceny.
A motor vehicle hit and run accident brought police to Hawthorne Boulevard at 10:19 p.m. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and to apprehend the operator, Clemente Garcia-Lopez, 24, of 80 Park St., Apt 12, Lynn. He was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; leaving the scene of a property-damage accident; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; drunken driving; and possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
Tuesday
At 8:16 a.m., officers were sent to 10 Barton St., to send an unwanted guest on their way.
A report of threats being made brought police to 7 Loring Hills Ave., at 9:06 a.m.
Police stopped a vehicle at 10:28 a.m. near the intersection of Norman and Washington streets, and charged the operator with disorderly conduct.
A cruiser was sent to 5 Francis Road, at 12:22 p.m. to report on a case of harassment.
Police were called to 125 Washington St., at 3:07 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident brought police to the vicinity of 4 Wharf St., at 3:07 p.m., and another to 1 New Liberty St., at 3:25 p.m.
Beverly
Tuesday
An officer was sent to Porter St., at 6 p.m., to investigate the likelihood of a possible homeless party having urinated on the slide at Gillis Park.
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Hale and Ocean streets, at 6:14 p.m., for a homeless male screaming vulgarities.
Two cruisers were sent to Harris Street residence, at 6:36 p.m. to attempt to calm a group of relatives fighting over a deceased relative’s property.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Lawnbank Road, at 7:06 p.m., for a person injured in a fall, possibly after fainting.
At 9:47 p.m., police, fire and ambulance were sent to Elliott Street for a person who was down after a fall.
An ambulance and two cruisers were sent to 92 McKay S., at 11:43 p.m., to assist a female who said she was assaulted.
Two cruisers were called to 490 Rantoul St., at 12:28 p.m., to send an unwanted guest on his way.
Two cruisers went to the vicinity of Sohier Road and Story Avenue, at 1:47 p.m., to look for a man who was reported biking through back yards.
The sergeant and four officers responded, at 3:32 a.m., to 8 South St., for a possible break & entry to motor vehicles.
A hit and run motor vehicle accident brought police to the vicinity of 39 Cabot St., at 9:17 a.m.
Two cruisers and an ambulance responded to Ellingwood Court, at 11:11 a.m., for a female who had made suicidal statements and ingested pills.
Two cruisers and an ambulance were sent to Charnock Street at 3:06 p.m., for a man down.
A detective was sent to the intersection of Lakeshore Avenue and Cross Lane, at 3:35 pm. after a detail officer reported an unsafe bicyclist in the area.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police were sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 8 p.m., for an unwanted guest. The manager wanted the homeless person removed.
An officer was sent to Best Buy, 230 Independence Way, at 4:45 p.m., to report on a shoplifting.
The report of three shoplifters brought police to Nordstrom Rack, 50 Independence Way, at 8:43 p.m.
An officer was sent to Chase Street, at 9:08 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with an injury.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village, at 7:25 p.m., to check on parties camping in the parking lot.
Police were sent to Sandy Beach, 44 River St., at 10:43 a.m., to make a well-being check on a homeless male who has been camping there for three days.
A 15 Centre St. resident called police, at 12:37 p.m., to report a bat trapped in the house. The ACO was notified.
An officer was sent to Costco Wholesale, 11 Newbury St., at 1:25 p.m., for a dog in a car in distress.