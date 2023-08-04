Peabody
Wednesday
The Middleton House of Correction asked Danvers police to notify a resident of Whispering Meadows, 278 Newbury St., that the person named on their 209a restraining order is being released.
An officer went to the vicinity of BMW of Peabody, 221 Andover St., at 11:23 a.m., to send some panhandlers on their way.
An officer was sent to New England Orthopedics, 4 Centennial Drive, at 11:59 a.m., to investigate past threats made by a patient.
An ambulance was dispatched, at 12:42 p.m., to the Peabody Dialysis Center, 19A Centennial Drive, for a patient who had a loss of blood. The patient was transported to Salem Hospital.
Police were called to 6 Centennial Drive, at 4:13 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment with unknown injuries. All parties were evaluated and signed refusals. Both vehicles were towed.
A Peabody man was arrested, at 6:26 p.m., after he walked into the station at 6 Allen’s Lane and turned himself in for four active warrants. Paulo Vitor Da Silva Veloso, 19, of 5 Bowditch St., was charged on one Peabody warrant and on three other-department warrants and was held over for court.
An officer was sent to the Sunglass Hut, 210S Andover St., at 8:28 p.m., for a past shoplifting. At about 7:15 p.m., three females entered and took 9 pairs of sunglasses, each valued at approximately $400 each.
Beverly
Tuesday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Rantoul and West Dane streets, at 7:09 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with property damage.
Two officers were sent to 8 Morgan Road, at 8 p.m. for a staff member assaulted by a client.
Five officers were sent to 127 New Balch St., at 10:07 p.m., for a large group gathering at the church.
At 10:47 p.m., police were sent to 15 Hale St., after a male reported being assaulted.
Wednesday
Two officers were sent to Washington Street, at 12:13 a.m., for a person overdosing on the sidewalk.
Police were called to a Pond Street address, at 5:39 a.m., for a male found passed out in the bathtub.
An officer was sent to Home Street, at 6:03 a.m., to keep the peace during a motor vehicle repossession.
A patrolman and two detectives were sent to 68 Cabot St., at 8:14 a.m., to execute a search warrant.
Reports of a female yelling for help brought police, fire and an ambulance to Elliott Street, at 9:09 a.m.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 9:20 a.m., to Rantoul Street for a patient down with CPR in progress.
Police and an ambulance were sent to 204 Brimbal Ave., at 2:03 p.m., to make a well-being check on a resident whose deliveries were piling up outside.
A resident of 180 Brimbal Ave., notified police, at 3:50 p.m., of a fraud and identity theft.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to 77 Sohier Road, at 5:27 p.m. to make a well-being check on the woman in an apartment.
An officer was sent to Ober Street, at 5:46 p.m., to assist a woman who could not find her child.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Dodge Street, at 9:33 p.m., to check on a person slumped over in a vehicle.
Thursday
Police and an ambulance were called to 7 Sohier Road, at 12:35 a.m., for people on a construction site.
Police and fire responded to the intersection of Colon Street and Fielder Road at 1:04 a.m., for the odor of gas.
Two offices were sent to the intersection of Lothrop and Bartlett streets, at 7:16 a.m., for an accident with property damage after a truck collided with a trailer.
An officer went to 807 Broughton Drive, at 8:31 a.m., to check for a possible stolen bike.
An officer was sent to Hart Street, at 10:47 a.m., to speak with a person who had reported credit card fraud.
At 11:36 p.m., an officer was sent to Amherst Road to speak with another person who had reported credit card fraud.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police were sent to Danvers Dry Cleaners, 75 High St., at 4:53 p.m., for a group making threats.
At 5:23 p.m., an officer was sent to The Linden at Danvers, 220 Conant St., to report on a larceny.
Suspicious activity, a male wearing a ski mask, brought police to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 7:01 p.m.
Wednesday
Police went to 300 Rosewood Drive, at 8:57 a.m., for a male possibly squatting.
An officer was sent to Shetland Road, at 10:53 a.m. for a fraud investigation.
Police responded to the vicinity of Dunkin’ Donuts, 99 High St., at 11:44 a.m., for a two-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
Officers were sent to Nordstrom Rack, 50 Independence Way, at 12:27 p.m., for two female shoplifters. They arrested Maya Louismar, 30, of 1791 Central St., Stoughton, and charged her with theft of merchandise valued at more than $250 and with possession of a possible theft-detection device deactivator/remover. Also arrested was Cassandra Etienne, 32, of 25 Hyde St., Revere, who also was charged with theft of merchandise valued at more than $250.
Marblehead
Wednesday
Police responded to Tedesco Street, at 5:31 a.m., for a burglar alarm but it was a false alarm.
An officer was sent to Lafayette Street, at 10:38 a.m., to report on a larceny, forgery or fraud.
Police went to Pleasant Street, at 12:12 p.m. to check on a report of suspicious activity.
Three officers were sent to a Front Street address at 2:11 p.m., to serve or attempt to serve a restraining order.
Two officers went to Roosevelt Avenue at 10 p.m., to end a disturbance.