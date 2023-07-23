In news taken from the logs of North Shore police departments:
Salem
Thursday
Police were dispatched to 2 Bridge St. at 1:51 p.m. for a larceny
The second larceny of the afternoon brought officers to 2 East India Square at 3:16 p.m.
Reports of a disturbance brought officers to 295 Derby St., at 5:58 p.m.
The third larceny of the afternoon brought officers to 21 Trader’s Way at 6:12 p.m.
Officers responded to a report of fireworks at 9:26 p.m., in the vicinity of Grove and Irving streets.
Police were dispatched to 17 Trader’s Way at 9:30 p.m., where they arrested Matthew David Anderson, 43, of 1127 Western Ave., Apt. 2, Anderson was charged with shoplifting; resisting arrest; possession of a Class B drug, subsequent offense; and on an outstanding warrant.
At about 9:59 p.m., officers arrested a 38-year-old Somerville resident on Norman Street. They charged Jose Ruben Fuentes of 20 Otis St., Apt. 2, with receiving a stolen motor vehicle; possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle; possession of a Class B Drug with intent to distribute, subsequent offense; and possession of a Class B Drug, subsequent offense.
Officers were called to 10 Nursery St., at 11:13 p.m., to end a dispute.
Friday
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 1000 Loring Ave., at 12:34 p.m.
Officers were sent to 295 Derby St., at 6:48 a.m., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
Police stopped 10 vehicles in routine motor vehicle traffic stops for various reasons and in various locations around the city between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.
An officer was sent to 110 Bridge St., at 11:48 a.m. to keep the peace.
The report of a hit-and-run crash brought police to the intersection of Essex and North streets, at 12:58 p.m.
Police went to 75 Willson St., at 1:39 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Police responded to two well-being checks five minutes apart. The first, at 3:29 was at 34 Peabody St., and the second, at 3:34 p.m., was at the intersection of Bridge and Washington streets.
Danvers
Thursday
Police were called to the Liberty Tree Mall, at 4:16 p.m., for unwanted guests — females riding bikes at the mall.
A report of shoplifting brought an officer to Best Buy, 230 Independence Way, at 4:42 p.m.
The state police were sent to the Mobil Station, at 156 Endicott St., for a driver showing a red pistol.
Officers were sent to CVS, 139 Endicott St., for two shoplifters. Police arrested Michelle Keough, 23, of 3 Grant St., Dorchester on a charge of shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $250..
An officer was sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 8 p.m., for a female shoplifter.
Two female shoplifters were summonsed to court after they were apprehended at Nordstrom Rack, 50 Independence Way, at 8:06 p.m.
Police responded, at 11:30 p.m., to the vicinity of 144 High St., for an unsteady female with a child. She was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Friday
A report of identity fraud brought an officer to 51 Green St., at 10:35 a.m.
Animal Control was notified, at 1:08 p.m., of a seagull with its feet tangled in a net at 4 Electronics Ave.
Police went to The Home Depot, 92 Newbury St., at 1:52 p.m. for a man in the office who had been apprehended for shoplifting. The suspect, Willliam Sponagle, 55, 404 Mountain Road, Gilmanton Iron Works, New Hampshire, was charged with shoplifting merchandise valued at greater than $250.
Police were sent to Hawkes Manor, 25 Rice St., at 5:31 p.m., to settle a dispute over a parking lot.
An officer went to 1321 Kirkbride Drive, after a woman called to report a person threw a glass at her son.
An officer was sent to Liberty Tree Mall, 100 Independence Way, at 7:25 p.m., after a youth reported his bike had been stolen. An area search was unsuccessful.
An officer was called to Danvers Yacht Club, 161 Elliott St., at 11:40 p.m., after a person reported his or her camera had been stolen.
Saturday
Police responded to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 11:10 a.m., for a two-car crash.
Police were sent to 23 Cabot Road, at 2:32 p.m., for a motor vehicle into a pole.
Beverly
Thursday
An officer was sent to 71 Dodge St., at 6:48 p.m., to speak with a person whose purse was stolen while shopping.
Three cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 355 Rantoul, St., at 10:50 p.m., for a general disturbance. A male was standing above a female, yelling at her.
Friday
Police began their daily late-night check of businesses, buildings and facilities at 12:10 a.m., with a check of City Hall on Cabot Street.
Two officers and an ambulance were called to Bridge Street, at 12:22 a.m., for an out-of-control female breaking things.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 20 Cabot at 1:22 a.m., for loud music coming for a group of motor vehicles. The group was dispersed.
Two officers were called to 6 Hillcrest Road, at 3:50 a.m., by a caller thought someone was outside the home.
An officer was sent to 175 Elliott St., at 7:37 a.m., after a husband called to report his wife hadn’t come home overnight.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 8:31 a.m., for a female pedestrian struck by a car.
An officer went to a Chapman Street address at 9:36 a.m. to serve Registry documents to a driver notifying the driver that he or she was about to be declared an immediate threat and his or her license to drive suspended.
A Gage Street resident notified police, at 10:32 a.m., that someone had thrown rocks at the house.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Hale and Thissell Streets, at 1:18 a.m., after a person fell off a bike.
At 11:42 a.m., police were called to Elliott Street for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a bicyclist.
Police were sent to 81 Lovett St., at 12:45 p.m., for a credit card fraud.
At 1:33 p.m., an officer was sent to 181 Lovett St., for a wire fraud; a payroll’s security was breached.
Police and an ambulance were sent to a Cabot Street address, at 1:44 p.m., to assist a man with a bloody face who had been banging on the door.
Saturday
Police went to the vicinity of 224 Cabot, at 12:45 a.m., for a person lying on the sidewalk.
Police were sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 1:43 a.m., for a person refusing to leave.
Police, ambulance and fire were dispatched, at 3:20 a.m., to Manor Road for a person not breathing.
A 600 Cummings Street resident called police, at 10:36 a.m., to report an assault.
Two officers were sent to Dodge Street, at 11:2 a.m. in response to fire and ambulance asking for assistance.
An officer was sent to Broadway at 12:52 p.m., after a male reported a juvenile female missing.
Police were sent to 62 Dunham Road, at 4:50 p.m., for a two-car accident in the North Shore Music Theatre lot.
Two officers went to 12 Woodland Ave., at 7:08 p.m., for suspicious activity: A group of youths tried to kick in a door.
Four officers responded to Dodge Street, at 10:58 p.m., for a caller needing medical assistance.
At 11:17 p.m., to police were called to 11 Beckford St., to calm a disturbance between neighbors.
Sunday
Three cruisers responded, at 1:16 a.m., to 16 Porter St., for a motor vehicle that was missing and possibly stolen.
Two officers were sent to Dane Street, at 8:40 a.m., to break up a fight between a male and a female.
Four cruisers were sent to 86 Boyles St. at 11 a.m., for an unwanted guest.
Three cruisers were sent to 17 New Balch St., at 1:37 p.m., after a woman requested police to quell a disturbance.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Herrick Street and Sohier Road, at 1:39 p.m., for an accident with personal injury.
Two patrolmen were sent to the intersection of Dane and Essex streets, at 2:16 p.m. for a female punching people.
Peabody
Saturday
A resident of 45 Garden Road came into the station at 2:21 a.m. to report vandalism to their vehicle. The right rear window was shattered and the right front window and windshield were hit with a blunt object.
An employee at Sunglass Hut reported, at 12:55 a.m., that a shoplifter had taken five pairs of Ray Ban sunglasses about 30 minutes earlier. The suspect was described as a heavyset Hispanic female.
Police went to Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, 485 Lowell St., at 2:42 p.m., for a black sedan driving erratically around the lot. The vehicle was stopped on Lowell Street and the operator was cited for speeding.
A caller reported, at 3:52 p.m., that heavy smoke was coming out a window in the vicinity of the King and Lowell streets intersection. The Fire Department said there was no fire. It was a meat smoker.
Police were sent to a Belfast Street residence, at 8:48 p.m., for a person who weighs 500 pounds and was unable to get up. He was transported to Salem Hospital.
A woman notified police, at 9:47 p.m. that her 7- and 10-year-old grandkids had punched her and fled the car. Salem was advised they were heading in that direction.They were picked up and returned to the station, and Atlantic Ambulance was asked to do an evaluation on the pair. A cruiser followed the person back to her Britton Road address. The officer will file a Mass. Form 51A report of suspected child abuse or neglect with the DCF.
Police were called to 6 Essex Place, at 10:30 p.m., by a resident who said two unknown men tried to jump him, then chased him and were now outside pounding on the door. It was a disagreement over a purchase of tobacco products. The issue was rectified.
A woman called police at 12:44 a.m., to report she believes a tracking device was put on her vehicle. There was no tracking device on the vehicle. It was an ongoing family issue and no further police services were needed.
Police were called to the intersection of Washington and Dane streets, at 1:14 a.m. for a fight. A group from Paddy Kelly’s was fighting in the area, and one person was taken into custody. Police arrested James Swingell, age 40, of 180 Newbury St., Danvers on charges of disorderly conduct and with assault and battery.
A caller from 210 Washington St. reported, at 8:32 a.m., to report a stolen Madonna..
A cyclist called police, at 4:24 p.m., to report that his bike was surrounded by bees on the bike path and he was looking for assistance. The Fire Department assisted and the bike was recovered.
Marblehead
Wednesday
An officer was called to Hibbard Road, at 12:47 p.m., to report on a larceny, forgery or fraud.
Another officer responded, this time to Gregory Street, at 3:15 p.m., for another larceny, forgery or fraud.
A general complaint brought three officers and an ambulance to Bubier Road and Pleasant St., between 11:07 and 11:29 p.m., on a general complaint. The person was taken to family members or a guardian.
Thursday
Three officers were sent to Preston Beach Road, at 5:43 a.m., for suspicious activity.
An officer was sent to Jersey Street, at 7:44 a.m., for a motor-vehicle crash.
At 12:26 p.m., an officer was sent to Ocean Avenue to report on a motor vehicle crash.
Police stopped eight drivers between 4:20 and and 8:p.m., and all received verbal warnings.