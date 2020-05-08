SWAMPSCOTT — Swampscott and MBTA Transit police are looking for the person who put an 86-year-old Swampscott man in a chokehold and robbed him of more than $200 at the commuter rail stop Thursday morning.
The robber is described as a white man in his 20s who approached the victim from behind as he waited on the platform, sometime around 11:30 a.m. Swampscott Police Sgt. Jay Locke said.
The robber put his arm around the victim's neck and reached into the man's back pocket to grab his wallet. He took all of the cash, then left the wallet behind and ran away, the victim told police.
The victim suffered a bloody nose as a result of being grabbed, Locke said.
The victim walked back to his home, where his adult son, who is disabled, called the police.
Locke said police are looking at images from surveillance cameras in the area to try to identify a suspect.
The elderly victim was on his way to Lynn to shop for groceries, Locke said. Police were able to get groceries for him from the Anchor Food Pantry, and have also connected him to other services for the elderly.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.