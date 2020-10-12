SALEM — Police are investigating after someone fired a gun at least twice in a North Salem neighborhood early Monday.
Police were called to the area of North Street and Northend Avenue at 1:02 a.m. by a caller who reported hearing an argument and looking outside, then seeing someone fire a gun, Sgt. Michael Dunn said.
Detectives found two shell casings outside a home.
There were no reports of anyone being hit by gunfire.
It's the second time gunshots have been fired in Salem in the past week. Last Tuesday, police were conducting surveillance when they saw a man fire a handgun toward a home on Lafayette Street. A suspect in that incident is in custody and is due in court Wednesday for a detention hearing.
