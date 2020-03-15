BEVERLY — Police were refusing, as of Sunday night, to release any additional details in the gunshot death of a 50-year-old man who was found shot to death Friday in his Beverly home.
The victim was identified Saturday by the Essex County District Attorney's office as Donald R. Fogg of 10 Summer St., Beverly.
Police went to that address around 6 p.m. Friday in response to a notification of possible shots fired. Fogg's body was found inside, dead of a gunshot wound.
Police declined to say whether, other than the killer, if there was anyone with Fogg when he was shot.
No arrests have been made, and police declined to say whether they have any witnesses or suspects.
Police said family members had been notified, but declined to identify them, or to give any further details about Fogg.
Both Beverly Police and the Essex County District Attorney's office said it was unlikely any further information would be released until such time as an arrest might be made.
The investigation is ongoing by the Essex District Attorney’s Office, the Beverly police and the Essex State Police Detective Unit.
