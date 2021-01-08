SWAMPSCOTT — Swampscott's police chief has ordered an independent investigation into how officers handled the investigation and arrest of a counter-protester near Gov. Charlie Baker's home last month, after reviewing videos of a confrontation between the man who was arrested and an 80-year-old woman.
Ernst Jean-Jacques, 32, of Haverhill, is facing a charge of assault and battery on a person 60 or older after police were told he punched the woman during simultaneous pro-Trump and Black Lives Matter protests held on Dec. 12. But Jean-Jacques' attorney and other Black Lives Matter protesters say that did not happen. They say that it was the woman who initiated the confrontation by throwing water on him "like a dog," lawyer Murat Erkan said.
"After watching several videos related to the arrest of Mr. Jacques, I am concerned there may have been opportunities to handle this incident more constructively," Swampscott police Chief Ron Madigan said in a press release announcing the investigation.
Police indicated in reports that they saw videos showing Jean-Jacques rear back with a closed fist and punch the woman, who was part of the pro-Trump group.
But Erkan said video clips from the scene — including a segment of a livestream by right-wing activist Dianna Ploss — do not show that. The videos and still images show Jean-Jaques dancing as the 80-year-old woman turns away, grabs what is alleged to be a water bottle and then returns to the barricade.
The video images show water splashing on Jean-Jacques' chest just before a woman walks in front of the camera. Still photos from another angle show his arm out, his hand open, and moving downward, in a gesture his lawyer says was Jean-Jacques attempting to push the bottle out of the woman's hand.
Erkan, who provided the videos and images to prosecutors and to the police department shortly after the incident, said he believes that they show that the woman was the "agitator and instigator, looking for trouble." He called her actions "contemptuous and degrading."
He also said police did not appear to consider the woman's statement, which was recorded by a counter-protester, telling an officer, "I was drinking my water and he was gyrating in front of me and I was getting mad and I did get water on him. I don't want to lie."
The person recording the woman speaking to an officer then interjected and asked if that made her the aggressor. The woman responded, "Oh why don't you (expletive) off." She later told the person, "You are not America."
The officer who was conducting the interview turned toward the person recording the video, said she would not continue interviewing the woman with the bystander there, then walked away.
Police and a prosecutor said the woman suffers from a tremor and suggested that it was accidental, an assertion Erkan said was contradicted by the woman's own words in the recording of her while she was speaking to an officer.
Erkan suggested that the woman and another witness should have been charged with lying to police and violating his client's civil rights.
Erkan also leveled a charge that police had rushed to believe the woman, who is white, over his client, who is Black.
While Madigan did not specifically address that, Select Board Chair Peter Spellios said the town's proclamation a few weeks after the police killing of George Floyd last spring "wasn't symbolic; it wasn't a gesture. It reflects a real commitment by the town of Swampscott to seek justice and equality in every part of our society."
"I am greatly concerned about some of the events surrounding the arrest of Mr. Jean-Jacques and wholeheartedly support Chief Madigan’s decision to seek an independent review of this arrest," Spellios said in the same release issued by the town. "Correcting injustice and implementing needed reforms are not optional in Swampscott.”
"We care deeply that all citizens who live in and visit Swampscott are treated fairly, equally, and without prejudice,” said Select Board vice-chair Polly Titcomb.
Madigan said he will release the report's findings when it is completed.
Jean-Jacques is free on his own recognizance after a Lynn District Court judge denied a prosecutor's request to hold him without bail, but his lawyer said his client has faced being suspended from his job, harassment and threats. Jean-Jacques is scheduled to be back in court Feb. 24.
