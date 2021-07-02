SALEM — Police have identified the victim of a fatal moped crash Saturday night on Fort Avenue.
Dylan DeSousa, 28, of Salem was riding the gas-powered scooter in the bike lane around 7 p.m. Saturday when police say he swerved to avoid a skateboarder, crossed both lanes of traffic and struck the curb on the opposite side of the street. The crash launched both DeSousa and the scooter onto the sidewalk, where they came to rest near the tree line, Salem police Capt. Fred Ryan said.
DeSousa was taken by ambulance to Salem Hospital, where he died that evening from his injuries. Ryan said DeSousa was riding alone at the time of the crash.
Ryan said the type of scooter that was involved in the crash can reach speeds upward of 80 mph and requires a license to operate.
A memorial to DeSousa hosted through the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home in Taunton describes him as "a kind soul who could befriend anyone," someone who "treated everyone kindly and equally."
"Whether you were the janitor or the CEO he always had a kind word and a handshake for you," the memorial reads. "If you were family, he never hesitated to run up with a warm hug, kiss on the cheek and an 'I love you.'"
Carlos DeSousa, Dylan's father and a Taunton resident, posted to social media the day after the crash, saying he was experiencing "one of the worst days of my life."
"I can still hear his voice in my ears when I spoke to him on his birthday on the 25th," Carlos DeSousa wrote. "His last words were, 'dad, I love you. Thanks for always being by my side.' And I responded, 'Dylan, daddy will always love you no matter what.' And now he's gone."
Carlos DeSousa could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
It is not clear whether DeSousa was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Police said Thursday that a helmet was recovered at the scene and taken into evidence.
The skateboarder, Ryan said, "stayed on scene and was interviewed" by state police.
The crash has sparked discussion around Salem, partly due to some questions regarding the safety of so-called armadillos, small bumps that separate the two-way bike lane on Fort Avenue from the travel lanes. In the area near where the crash occurred, one bump is damaged and four are missing.
Police said the state police accident reconstruction team is still investigating the crash and has not yet indicated whether or not armadillos played a role.
Ryan said Thursday, "nothing new has been released to us."
In addition, daily logs released to media by the Salem Police Department omitted the presence of the crash. Ryan said the crash did not appear in the publicly available log because of "an issue with our records management system which has been addressed. It was something we were unaware of."
Fort Avenue is a wide road that connects downtown Salem and the Derby Street neighborhood to Salem Willows. In recent years, the road was reconfigured to add two-way bike lanes on the side opposite a paved sidewalk.
Anyone with information about the crash should call Salem police detectives at 978-745-9700 or the anonymous tip line at 978-619-5627.
