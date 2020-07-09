MARBLEHEAD — Police have released images and video of a man they are calling a person of interest in their investigation into vandalism of a Black Lives Matter banner outside the Unitarian Universalist Church of Marblehead.
The incident occurred on the morning of June 28 at the church, located on Mugford Street.
The images show what appears to be a middle-aged or older white man wearing camouflage shorts and a cap, and a white T-shirt. The video shows that person walking up to the area where the banner was hung, crouching over and then walking away.
A Black Lives Matter banner has hung in that spot since at least 2018, though the church has reported the past theft of banners at least twice.
The church reported the most recent incident on the morning of June 28 and provided the video to police.
Police are asking anyone with information as to the identity of the person on the video or any other information about the incident to contact them at 781-631-1212.
Detective Theresa Gay said at this point, police are not releasing details of the damage to the sign.
On June 17, police took a report from a couple who said they were watching the sunrise from Front Street shortly before 6 a.m. and returned to find a sign duct-taped to their car that read, in part, "This is Truth STOP BLACK LIES matter George Soros NEW WORLD ORDER Stop Illegal Immigration."
At this point, there is no evidence that the two incidents are related.
