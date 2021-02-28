SALEM —Police officials say evidence suggests an incident which prompted officers from Salem, Peabody and Lynn, as well as the North Eastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council, to respond was likely tied to an individual shooting an air rifle.
Law enforcement responded to a report of a man with a rifle running into the woods behind Walmart at 450 Highland Ave., on Sunday.
When police arrived, officers spoke with a witness and observed the windows of a car in the parking lot behind Walmart which had been shattered by a "projectile," according to police. Evidence located at the scene suggests the “projectile” was likely a BB, according to the statement.
Police said there are no known threats which were made to individuals or the public, but police haven’t located the suspect. Police said they are searching for an approximately six-foot-tall “black or dark-skinned male” wearing a gray sweatshirt.
Ward Four City Councilor Tim Flynn posted a livestream to Facebook around 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
“I’m getting a report that someone shot at a car and ran into the woods,” Flynn said in the Facebook video.
In the video, Flynn said he observed both Salem and Lynn police in the area behind Walmart and GameStop, and that guns were drawn. He said police presence seemed to be concentrated near the wooded area to the right of GameStop.
"This used to be something that happened in Boston and Roxbury and Lynn, but it seems like in Salem it's becoming too familiar," Flynn said in the video.
Flynn advised his constituents to stay away from the area.
Police encouraged anyone with information about this incident to call the Salem Police Criminal Investigations Division (CID) at (978) 745-9700 or the anonymous tip line at (978) 619-5627