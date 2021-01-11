SALEM — Police are looking for tips after a 20-year-old Wakefield man was stabbed in the city's Point neighborhood Sunday night.
Salem police Capt. Fred Ryan said the victim had at least three stab wounds, none of which were life-threatening. He was sent to Mass. General Hospital and later released.
The incident that led to the stabbing started in the area of Dow and Prince streets. Ryan said the victim went there to purchase vape pens after he found someone through social media who was selling them.
"When he pulled up to a group, he got into a shouting match with them, a fight ensued, and that's when he got stabbed," Ryan said the man told police.
The call first came in at 7:38 p.m. as a fight on Dow Street. Police arrived to find nobody there, "but we got another call within a couple minutes of that happening, of a 20-year-old man saying he was stabbed," Ryan said. "He had driven away and called 911 from Derby Street."
It remains unclear if the group the victim encountered was connected to the person the man was looking for.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Salem police either at the anonymous tip line, 978-619-5627, or the detective desk at 978-745-9700.
