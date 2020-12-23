PEABODY — Police are following several leads in their search for a snake and a couple who snatched it from a Peabody pet store Monday afternoon, a Peabody police spokesman said Wednesday.
An albino cinnamon ball python valued at $300 was taken from a counter at Petco, located at the intersection of Andover and Sylvan streets in Peabody, around 4:30 p.m.
Peabody police Capt. Dennis Bonaiuto said that a man and a woman were in the store and the man asked if he could play with the snake. When an employee said that would be against the store's policy, the man offered to buy it.
The employee put the snake in a box and brought it to the register area. When the employee put it on the counter, the man grabbed the box, and he and the woman ran from the store to a 2020 Nissan Altima parked outside, Bonaiuto said.
The car was last seen heading toward Danvers.
"We are aware of and shaken by the theft of a pet snake from our Petco store in Peabody," a spokeswoman for the retailer said in an email Wednesday. The statement went on to say the company is "working closely with authorities to help find the missing animal."
Police said thefts of animals from pet stores are not unheard of, especially during the holidays, but they are uncommon.
Police do not know if the couple wanted the snake as a pet or to sell or give to someone who did, said Bonaiuto.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
||||