SALEM — Salem police are asking for the public's help and recommending that people remember to lock their cars after a series of overnight break-ins to vehicles were reported Friday morning.
In texts and robocalls, police said they had received reports of break-ins on Surrey Road, Quadrant Road, Marion Road and Station Road. Police believe they occurred overnight.
Police are looking for home security video or any other information from potential witnesses, who can call the department at 978-744-1212.
Police also reminded the public to lock their vehicles and to not leave valuables, like computers or purses, in their cars if possible, or at least out of sight.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.