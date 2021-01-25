SALEM — A man and a woman are in serious or critical condition Monday morning as police continue to look for the person who shot both of them multiple times Sunday night in a Perkins Street apartment.

The victims were identified as a 30-year-old Salem woman and a 33-year-old Lynn man, both of whom had managed to make it out of the apartment on their own, Salem police Capt. Fred Ryan said. Each had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. They were both taken to a Boston hospital, Ryan said.

Police were called to the apartment just before 8:30 p.m.

Police say that the shootings were not a random act, and that it appears the victims might have known their attacker, Ryan said. The motive at this point is not known.

Two shot in Point section of Salem; victims rushed to MGH SALEM — Police rushed to 32 Perkins St. just before 8:30 Sunday evening for reports of a dou…

Police are still attempting to identify the shooter, Ryan said. No arrests have been made.

Acting police Chief Dennis King sought to reassure the public in a press release Monday.

"Incidents like that which happened on Perkins Street last night are traumatic and effect our entire community," King said in the statement. "We want the community to know that our detectives are working diligently to locate and apprehend the shooter and bring a sense of safety back to the neighborhood. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."

Police urge anyone with information to call their criminal investigations division at 978-745-9700 or leave an anonymous tip at 978-619-5627.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.