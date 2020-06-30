ROWLEY — An Ipswich man facing motor vehicle and shoplifting charges was summonsed to Newburyport District Court last week after allegedly stealing from Market Basket and then hitting two cars while leaving the scene.
Michael Davis Paquette, 39, of Agawam Village, allegedly fled Market Basket with unpaid items around 4:40 p.m. last Tuesday, hitting two cars in the process. In addition to shoplifting, Paquette was summonsed on two counts of leaving the scene of property damage and operating a motor vehicle to endanger.
"When he saw them (Market Basket employees) walking out towards him calling for him, he dropped the items, jumped in his vehicle and took off, striking two vehicles," Rowley police Chief Scott Dumas said in an email.
Paquette then drove to another area of the expansive parking lot and pulled over long enough for his wife to get into the car. She sat in the driver's seat and Paquette laid down in the back seat. But before they were able to leave the parking lot, Market Basket employees got close enough to get the car's license plate number. That allowed police to track down and summons Paquette, Dumas said.
"She is alleged to have had no knowledge and is not being charged," Dumas said, referring to Paquette's wife.
Last week's incident took place about a day after Newburyport Market Basket employees tackled and held down an alleged shoplifter inside the Storey Avenue store. A Gloucester man was arrested and arraigned in Newburyport District Court. He was found responsible and saw the matter filed.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.