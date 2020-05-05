SALEM — New parking restrictions were put in place around Salem Willows this past weekend to keep crowds thin due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Police were detailed to the Willows this weekend "to enforce social distancing," given the warm temperatures and sunny weather, Salem police Capt. Fred Ryan said.
The department also temporarily put up the city's hallmark neon orange signs stipulating side streets around the park were designated for resident-only parking.
The signs weren't approved by the City Council, Ryan said, but the department does have authority to temporarily adjust parking guidelines without notice.
Still, Ryan said, "90% percent of the people down there were wearing masks."
The only real issue police had to address was too many groups of people congregating around one of the restaurants along the park's business strip, Ryan said. Those crowds were cleared out without issue.
