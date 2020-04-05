SALEM — In Salem, officers reporting for duty have started gathering outside the station for roll call, standing 6 feet apart.
Peabody police officers are now using a garage at the station, with the door open.
"We've put in a number of different changes in our protocol to minimize our people interacting," said Peabody police Chief Thomas Griffin. "We changed the way we do roll call. We have a garage and we open the door and do it in there ... rather than having everyone sitting in a small room for 10 to 15 minutes."
Across the North Shore, police officers are taking as many precautions as possible to prevent as many of them as possible from contracting coronavirus.
"Sometimes it's just the nature of our work; you have to be in close contact with someone," said Griffin.
Officers are given some protective equipment, and departments are now making arrests in only the most serious cases, charging others via a court summons in less-serious matters. Some are limiting access to their stations and have suspended things like processing firearms identification card applications or issuing soliciting permits.
Dispatchers have also screened callers in an attempt to determine whether a call poses a risk. This includes asking if that person or anyone in their house is showing symptoms or has traveled recently, said Beverly police Patrolman Michael Boccuzzi, the department's spokesman.
But the departments are taking other measures to prevent officers from potentially passing the virus to each other.
In Beverly, one officer has tested positive and is staying home, confirmed Boccuzzi. He declined to identify the officer. Other officers are being told to monitor themselves for symptoms.
In Salem, a couple of officers have self-quarantined based on contact with family members who traveled recently, said Capt. Fred Ryan, the department's spokesman.
Most of the region's officers are still reporting to work at this point. But there is concern that asymptomatic people could pass the virus to co-workers.
Griffin said Peabody officers are being encouraged to write reports from their cruisers rather than coming back into the station. "It's a little more challenging," he acknowledged, since the wireless internet connections can sometimes slow down.
At the end of shifts, officers are being told to wipe down the steering wheel, door handles and other points of contact, and the cruisers are being "fogged" with a cleaning gun.
Departments have also been discussing changing how their officers are assigned to each shift.
Ryan said the Salem department's specialty divisions are rotating officers through so that not all officers in a particular division are in the station at the same time.
In the event that the virus does start making its way through department rosters, however, Griffin said he and other chiefs and the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council are discussing and forming mutual aid plans that would allow them to share resources.
Griffin said he hopes that's not necessary. "We're trying to stay ahead of it and keep everyone healthy. We just want to get everybody through it."
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
