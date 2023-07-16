BEVERLY — Beverly police are advising parents to protect their children's bicycles after a rash of bike thefts in recent weeks.
Close to a dozen bicycles, mostly SE Flyer and Mafia-Bomma-style bikes, have been stolen in the past few weeks, police said. The bikes cost anywhere from $500 to $1,000 or more depending on modifications and accessories.
In a post on the department's Facebook page, police asked parents to take several steps to prevent bikes from being stolen: Buy and enforce the use of a quality bike lock, even when at home; record the bike's serial number, especially if it was purchased second hand; customize the bike or place stickers in an inconspicuous location; take pictures of the bike; and file a police report if a bike is stolen.
Police said school resource officers will coordinate with the McPherson Youth Center to plan a day to register bikes with the police department and receive a tamper-resistant registration decal.
"Again, these bikes are expensive," the Facebook post said. "If your child comes home with a bike that you did not purchase, please ask them where they got it and vet the information. It probably was not a 'gift' from a friend and your child could be charged with larceny or receiving stolen property."
Police also issued a reminder that children 16 and younger are required to wear a helmet, and that failure to do so can result in confiscation of the bike for up to 15 days. Police said they have "plenty" of helmets available for families who need one by contacting a school resource officer.