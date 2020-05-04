Police warn public about scams during pandemic

PEABODY — In the first line of the email is a password. It's one you might have used in the past, or maybe even still use.
What comes next is even more startling: "Hello, you don't know me personally. Yet I know nearly anything concerning you," reads one that was turned over to the Marblehead police last month.
The sender goes on to claim that he is a hacker who has had access to your computer and web camera for weeks, and threatens to reveal personal and embarrassing information to everyone on your contacts list unless you send him hundreds or thousands of dollars worth of Bitcoin, a type of "cryptocurrency" that is difficult or impossible to trace.
The email is a scam, however, and area police have begun taking to social media to warn residents not to fall for it.
"This is just really bad people taking advantage of a really bad situation," said Marblehead Police Chief Robert Picariello, whose department, like many others on the North Shore, posted a warning on its Facebook page last month.
It's just one of many schemes targeting people during the pandemic, according to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center.
The agency has seen an increased number of reports of online extortion attempts, possibly due to the large numbers of people at home during the day and using the computer more than usual, according to a press release last month.
Federal investigators are looking for how the scammers obtained passwords for the scheme, but believe it may have been the result of a past data breach of an email provider or other business that requires a password.
"It's hard to track down exactly where they came from," Picariello said. "That's why we encourage people to change their passwords often, and maybe even consider using a password manager." He also recommends keeping anti-virus software up-to-date.
There are other types of fraud to watch for.
Police said residents have also reported phone calls or emails claiming people can get their economic stimulus payment faster if they pay a fee or provide personal information such as a Social Security or bank routing and account numbers.
"The IRS is not going to email you or call you," Picariello said.
Danvers Police Sgt. Stephen Baldassare said his department decided to post a warning about multiple scams on the department's Facebook page due to the increased number of calls police are receiving, including the Bitcoin extortion attempts and stimulus check scams.
"We wanted to get the word out there," said Baldassare.
He said another frequent scheme is a call or email asking for donations to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
So far, his department is unaware of anyone who has fallen victim, said Baldassare. "Most people we've spoken to have done the right thing and hung up, or started asking questions and the caller hangs up," he said.
In Peabody, a couple of people have posted on the police department's Facebook page about the extortion emails.
"Thankfully, none of the people (who got the emails) have bought into it," said Capt. Dennis Bonaiuto, the department's spokesman.
He said it appears people are increasingly aware of online scams.
"If some people were victimized, we do want to hear about it," said Bonaiuto, though he cautions that once someone sends money, it's usually impossible to recover it.
"No matter what the scam is, once's the money's gone, it's gone," Bonaiuto said.
Sometimes, it's not money but personal information that is the target of scammers.
The number of people at home, self-isolating, may have also contributed to the spread of what may seem like harmless, fun quizzes on social media.
But Picariello warned that the questions, such as "What is the first car you owned?" are often the same type of "challenge" questions banks or credit card companies use to secure your account.
Picariello pointed to the recent Facebook trend of people posting their yearbook photos, school and year they graduated as a "tribute" to the Class of 2020. But that is now two more pieces of information scammers can collect and potentially use or sell.
"People are giving out too much information," said Picariello. "They need to stop."
All of the officers recommend never clicking on a link inside an email, even if it looks like it's from a well-known charity, a bank or the government. Instead, people should use their computer's browser and type in the add website — and make sure they're on their bank or charity's actual site.
"If people have any questions in their mind, that should give them pause," Bonaiuto said.
The schemes also tend to target those who cannot afford to lose the money, whether the target is a lower-income or newly-unemployed person anxious to receive the stimulus payment, or a senior citizen who wants to find a way to help during the crisis by making a donation.
"They're preying on the part of our population that has the least amount of disposable income and that's outrageous," Bonaiuto said.
